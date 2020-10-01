Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People with Mental Health

Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People with Mental Health 5% of the adult population experiences mental illness in any one year; that’s approximately 43.8 million people. Mental illness is an issue that has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S, but many still struggle to find the best treatment.  Mental illness comes in many shapes and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People with Mental Health

5% of the adult population experiences mental illness in any one year; that’s approximately 43.8 million people. Mental illness is an issue that has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S, but many still struggle to find the best treatment. 

Mental illness comes in many shapes and sizes and effects every individual differently. Common mental illnesses, such as anxiety or depression affect a massive number of the population every year, but many never seek help. The stigma around mental illness can make it difficult to reach out when one is struggling and many don’t even know where to start. However, one promising advance in the realm of mental health treatment is telehealth. 

The pandemic and new advances in technology have helped advance treatment of mental health illnesses through telehealth. We anticipate that the benefits of telehealth for mental illness is here to stay.

About Telehealth 

Telehealth refers to the delivery of healthcare services through digital solutions and communication technologies. It includes services such as online health education services, telemedicine (doctor-patient consultation), and remote monitoring. For years, hospitals have leveraged technology as a means of providing quality services. But the growth of telehealth has reached unprecedented levels thanks to a multiplicity of factors such as internet penetration, growing use of smartphones, advancements in digital technology and the pandemic.

A recent study revealed that non-hospital telehealth services grew by 1393% from 2014 to 2018. A growing number of healthcare facilities have reduced the pressure of the high patient to doctor ratio in their physical establishments by adopting video chats. This transition allows facilities to deal with non-urgent issues such as a cold or a skin rash online as the physical facility handles urgent issues. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed the limelight on telehealth as an integral solution to quality care. With physical care stations battling with COVID 19 cases, plus the risk of infection, telehealth has become the best way to offer quality services to other patients while reducing the risk of getting covid. 

Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People Cope with Mental Illness 

Telehealth has made mental healthcare accessible to people regardless of where they are located. This has helped rural communities manage to provide quality mental healthcare through telehealth programs. For instance, a psychiatrist can meet a patient in a rural location via video chat. Patients can also receive integrated primary care via telehealth; for example, psychologists can offer counseling via a live video teleconference for a more thorough evaluation.

Today’s digital solutions have enabled health practitioners to provide extensive services online. Such convenience in terms of use encourages more people to seek medical assistance for their mental illness. 

  1. Telehealth has made it easy for vulnerable populations to seek care. The digital-friendly platform offers a sense of privacy as people with chronic mental conditions can reach out for care online. Telehealth has paved the way for home care as the patients seek care while in their houses’ comfort. Advancements in technological solutions such as home messaging devices have also made it easy for patients to self-manage their treatment. 
  2. Telehealth has given people that need help an easier way to maintain an on-going relationship with their mental health provider or therapist.
  3. New innovative approaches are being taken. Combination of mobile applications that help track treatment results can keep the people engaged with their treatments. These advancements are far from perfect, but positive steps are being taken now to utilize the power of technology. We are looking forward to what the future will bring to help support people battling with mental illnesses.

JOY MD 

JOY MD, is a digital health platform that helps patients find the best providers in healthcare. With so many people leveraging the internet to get care, founder Henry Camacho understood that it might be hard for many to find the best practitioner for their individual needs. JOY MD makes it easy for people to connect with local and online healthcare providers for primary care, aesthetics and mental health. 

    Sophia Meyers

    Freelance writer, love writing about people's stories and successes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why The Telehealth Revolution Will Improve Well-being For Years To Come

    by Mat Rezaei
    Well-Being//

    Beyond COVID-19: Making Telehealth More Accessible and Equitable

    by Sarah Krevans
    Community//

    Mayor Pete: Mental Health And Addiction Are Linked

    by Conor Bezane

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.