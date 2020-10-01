Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People with Mental Health By Henry Camacho

Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People with Mental Health

5% of the adult population experiences mental illness in any one year; that’s approximately 43.8 million people. Mental illness is an issue that has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S, but many still struggle to find the best treatment.

Mental illness comes in many shapes and sizes and effects every individual differently. Common mental illnesses, such as anxiety or depression affect a massive number of the population every year, but many never seek help. The stigma around mental illness can make it difficult to reach out when one is struggling and many don’t even know where to start. However, one promising advance in the realm of mental health treatment is telehealth.

The pandemic and new advances in technology have helped advance treatment of mental health illnesses through telehealth. We anticipate that the benefits of telehealth for mental illness is here to stay.

About Telehealth

Telehealth refers to the delivery of healthcare services through digital solutions and communication technologies. It includes services such as online health education services, telemedicine (doctor-patient consultation), and remote monitoring. For years, hospitals have leveraged technology as a means of providing quality services. But the growth of telehealth has reached unprecedented levels thanks to a multiplicity of factors such as internet penetration, growing use of smartphones, advancements in digital technology and the pandemic.

A recent study revealed that non-hospital telehealth services grew by 1393% from 2014 to 2018. A growing number of healthcare facilities have reduced the pressure of the high patient to doctor ratio in their physical establishments by adopting video chats. This transition allows facilities to deal with non-urgent issues such as a cold or a skin rash online as the physical facility handles urgent issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed the limelight on telehealth as an integral solution to quality care. With physical care stations battling with COVID 19 cases, plus the risk of infection, telehealth has become the best way to offer quality services to other patients while reducing the risk of getting covid.

Three Ways Telehealth is Helping People Cope with Mental Illness

Telehealth has made mental healthcare accessible to people regardless of where they are located. This has helped rural communities manage to provide quality mental healthcare through telehealth programs. For instance, a psychiatrist can meet a patient in a rural location via video chat. Patients can also receive integrated primary care via telehealth; for example, psychologists can offer counseling via a live video teleconference for a more thorough evaluation.

Today’s digital solutions have enabled health practitioners to provide extensive services online. Such convenience in terms of use encourages more people to seek medical assistance for their mental illness.

Telehealth has made it easy for vulnerable populations to seek care. The digital-friendly platform offers a sense of privacy as people with chronic mental conditions can reach out for care online. Telehealth has paved the way for home care as the patients seek care while in their houses’ comfort. Advancements in technological solutions such as home messaging devices have also made it easy for patients to self-manage their treatment. Telehealth has given people that need help an easier way to maintain an on-going relationship with their mental health provider or therapist. New innovative approaches are being taken. Combination of mobile applications that help track treatment results can keep the people engaged with their treatments. These advancements are far from perfect, but positive steps are being taken now to utilize the power of technology. We are looking forward to what the future will bring to help support people battling with mental illnesses.

JOY MD

JOY MD, is a digital health platform that helps patients find the best providers in healthcare. With so many people leveraging the internet to get care, founder Henry Camacho understood that it might be hard for many to find the best practitioner for their individual needs. JOY MD makes it easy for people to connect with local and online healthcare providers for primary care, aesthetics and mental health.