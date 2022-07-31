Three Tools Every Coach Must Have

As the coaching and mentorship industry is booming, it’s becoming more common for individuals to seek support in personal, financial, spiritual, mental, and physical wellness. Regardless of the industry, coaches and mentors desire to support their clients through incredible transformations. Whether it’s helping somebody through a business goal, healing through self-worth and confidence, helping establish beautiful routines and rituals, or anything that a person need support on, there’s a coach for that.

However, with the 1 million tools that are available to us, it can be confusing for new coaches and mentors to decide what tools are best suited for them. And let’s face it, not all coaches are meant to work with every single tool. Not all clients resonate with every single tool. Not all transformations will benefit from a particular tool.

But if we really bring it down to the basics, there’s three tools that every coach must have to support incredible transformations.

A mentor.

Don’t be a coach who doesn’t have a coach. Don’t be somebody who teaches who doesn’t learn from anybody else. There’s a beauty and art of having a mentor as you discover and establish your own voice within your field of budding expertise. Begin to align yourself with peoples’ work that resonate with you. Of course, you’re not going to find somebody who’s doing the exact thing that you are doing and seek mentorship from that person. However, intuitively, you know that there are people who you feel inspired by. You know there are topics that interest you. You know that there are working styles that you were drawn to. You know that you like the way somebody speaks and shares information. Follow your intuition to seek mentorship, even if for small bursts of time.





Learn a somatic practice, like breathwork or movement. When dealing with transformations, you’re talking about energetic level reprogramming. Mindset work is one thing, but healing through the body and reprogramming yourself on a molecular level is another playground. Coaches, therapists, nurses, doulas, practitioners, and facilitators are all getting privy to the importance of somatic work. Practices like Breathwork, specifically ones that involve movement, like flow breathwork, are transformative practices to release and integrate deep layers of memories, emotions, and stories that are often held inside the physical body. The more work we do with mindset, the less in the body we are. Somatic practices help connect these two worlds together.





Have your own self-care practices ready to go. A chronic ever many new coaches in mentors make one just starting out is that they don’t really think about taking care of themselves. Along the lines of points one and two, figure out whether or not you are setting yourself up with a proper support and self-care system. Do you have a guide, coach, mentor, trusted practitioner, or facilitator? There may be several people who hold a space for you. There may be people holding space for you at different times and different seasons. Do you have somatic practices like Breathwork, meditation, or a wellness community where you can participate in?

As you continue on your journey as a new coach and mentor, many things will change for you. But, the foundations still stay the same!