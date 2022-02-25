Three Things I’ve Learned Since Starting a New Business

My daughter turns three this weekend which in addition to presents, extra time on the playground and cake means that it has been exactly three years since I formulated the concept for This App Saves Lives. Reflecting back on the last three years, I’ve learned that:

People are inherently good: We live in a world that can often feel polarized and filled with hatred, selfishness, jealousy and even violence. And while these themes most certainly exist, my experiences have shown me that they’re the exception, not the norm. I see it in our nationwide audience of drivers at TASL who aspire to make their communities safer. And I read about it from their emails and the outpouring of support we receive on a daily basis from customers, partners and other stakeholders. Despite what media headlines will have you believe, there are truly a plethora of good people out there who care for others and want to leave the world in a better place than they found it.

Business should be fun! Life is short and if you’re not doing what you love, what are you doing? Not every day is sunshine and roses, but zoom out past the bumps and you should find that the journey is truly enjoyable. Make work fun. Doing so has made me more resilient to the natural bumps that come with growing a successful and impactful company. And when we’re happy, we do better work which translates into a stronger company.

Good people make all the difference: Over the course of my career, I’ve worked with exceptional colleagues, business partners, investors and customers. All of us have also interacted with some not-to-savory individuals. Good people lift you up, applauding your accomplishments and supporting you during inevitable bumps in the road. I’ve been so fortunate at This App Saves Lives to work with so many high-quality individuals. Simply put, they make getting out of bed everyday to build an impactful business that much more worthwhile.

It’s been a wild ride over the last three years. From an idea scribbled on a piece of paper to a business that’s making a lasting impact. I’m grateful for all of those individuals who have made this happen and who have supported me throughout my career. Here’s to the next three years and beyond!