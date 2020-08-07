Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three Strategies to Find Your Balance

How to Pedal Through A Case of the “The 2020’s”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
My eyes scanned the horizon over the handlebars of my bike as a brilliant sunrise illuminated the city. There’s something peaceful about watching a neighborhood slowly come to life. I inhaled the familiar scent of chocolatey coffee brewing in the local coffee shop. Just as my caffeine craving culminated, my wheel lurched and I unexpectedly went airborne. Literally.

Potholes instantly alter our trajectory.

As I got up and brushed myself off – luckily unhurt – I gained a new awareness about riding a bike. You think you know how to ride a bike – and I bet you do – but, then something unexpected happens. When the ground opens up, you don’t see it coming, and your world is shaken, even the best rider succumbs to the deep, dark hole.

Are you out over your handlebars?

You’re not alone.  I resonate with Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, who recently deemed 2020 an adjective to describe, “a combination of sad, happy, depressed, hopeful, lonely, reconnected, anxious, grateful, frustrated, and cautiously optimistic.”  He dispensed with “fine,” as his standard response to, “How are you doing?” and replaced it with, “I’m feeling 2020” instead.  Can you relate?

The Secret to Finding Your Balance

After catapulting off my bike, I felt very 2020.  Off balance and out of sorts.  The challenge was still being miles from home.  And staring into the deep hole admiring the problem that forced me off balance merely postponed the inevitable.  If I wanted to move forward, I had to get back on my bike and ride. 

The question was how to find my balance.  A question you may be asking yourself right now.

What I discovered in that moment is the secret to finding your balance that’s as true on a bike as it is in life:  you have to keep moving.  Balance is only restored when you move forward.  You have to keep pedaling to stay upright.

Regardless of the destination you’re trying to reach, these three strategies will help you find your balance and move forward.

  • Pause:  Acknowledge what interrupted your progress.  
  • Ponder:  The destination you’re trying to reach and why it matters to you.
  • Prioritize:  One small step that will put you back in motion.

From My Grandmother to You

One of my most treasured gifts is my late grandmother’s college diary, gifted to me after she passed.  Her perfect penmanship, faded with time, reveals the diary’s title:  Another Chance.  Her journey from high school to university was unexpectedly disrupted with WWII.  When she was able to get back on her proverbial bike and enroll in college, she was riddled with self doubt.  And felt uncertain about the future.  

I’ll never forget the poignant words she eventually wrote.  “I can do this.  It turns out this is just like riding a bike.”

Just start pedaling.

How are you finding balance now? Share your ideas and questions here and at @karenmangia or http://www.linkedin.com/in/karenmangia

Karen Mangia, Thought Leader & Executive at Salesforce

Karen Mangia is Vice President, Customer and Market Insights at Salesforce.  Her work focuses on strategies for personal and professional success, and she regularly works with executives, managers and future leaders at companies of all sizes globally.  She has two new books coming out in 2020:  Listen Up! How to Tune In To Customers, And Turn Down the Noise and Working From Home:  Making the New Normal Work For You - both from Wiley.  She has been featured in Forbes and regularly writes for Thrive Global and ZDNet.  Committed to diversity and inclusion, she serves on her company’s Racial Equality and Justice Task Force. She is a TEDx speaker and the author of Success With Less, a book that chronicles her own personal journey through a life-threatening health crisisHer high-impact keynotes help organizations to access the future of work via innovative insights around the voice of the customer.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

- MARCUS AURELIUS

