Three steps to get noticed and get ahead

One of my coaching clients was venting about how one of his employees is always complaining. His response, “What are you going to do about it?”

Even though his intent may have been to shut the person up, I loved that response. It’s a question that can spark action. I may tweak it a little, instead, posing, “What do you want to or think you can do about the situation?”

One complaint I often hear is about getting passed over for a promotion. I have received tons of questions about how to gain visibility at work; whether it is about scoring that promotion, getting selected for that key client account, or simply getting noticed and recognized for their work.

This week’s Success Shortie addresses that question. The biggest piece of advice I can give to anybody seeking more visibility is to be proactive.

Here are a few ideas:

1.  Get in Front of Your Communications and Set Expectations. Don’t expect people to read your mind. Speak up and let people know what you are working towards. Better yet, let them know when you expect to accomplish this goal. If you want a promotion or a raise, be clear in voicing that before the opportunity comes up. Naming your goals and aspirations and hopes for advancement will put the thought in your supervisor’s mind, and they will be more likely to remember and recommend you for the advancement opportunity when it comes around.

2.  Get Guidance. You are 70% more likely to land that promotion with an active mentor relationship – so ask for advice. Once you share your goal, follow it up by asking, “What do you need to see to make that happen?” or “What advice do you have for me to get there?”

3. Keep Talking. Keep Asking. Don’t be shy about letting people know what you want. People get caught up in their own work and goals and aren’t focused on helping you achieve yours. Check in and ask if they have seen your progress. Ask what’s next? Ask for more ideas.  Even better – ask how you can help them.

These are bold steps. Be respectful, of course, but  I want you to be bold when you name your objective. Start with asking your supervisor what they need to see, specifically from you, for you to get the promotion by X date. Then, check-in to see if you’re meeting their expectations. Ask if they would be willing to mentor or coach you. Seek feedback regularly. These actions will communicate to them that you are serious about growing and advancing, and it will keep you on their radar over time.

It is possible for you to gain visibility. Be confident in yourself. You can put yourself out there–speak up, be seen, be heard, and offer help and you are going to get noticed!

Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

