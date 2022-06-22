Three steps to get noticed and get ahead

One of my coaching clients was venting about how one of his employees is always complaining. His response, “What are you going to do about it?”

Even though his intent may have been to shut the person up, I loved that response. It’s a question that can spark action. I may tweak it a little, instead, posing, “What do you want to or think you can do about the situation?”

One complaint I often hear is about getting passed over for a promotion. I have received tons of questions about how to gain visibility at work; whether it is about scoring that promotion, getting selected for that key client account, or simply getting noticed and recognized for their work.



This week’s Success Shortie addresses that question. The biggest piece of advice I can give to anybody seeking more visibility is to be proactive.

Here are a few ideas:

1. Get in Front of Your Communications and Set Expectations. Don’t expect people to read your mind. Speak up and let people know what you are working towards. Better yet, let them know when you expect to accomplish this goal. If you want a promotion or a raise, be clear in voicing that before the opportunity comes up. Naming your goals and aspirations and hopes for advancement will put the thought in your supervisor’s mind, and they will be more likely to remember and recommend you for the advancement opportunity when it comes around.

2. Get Guidance. You are 70% more likely to land that promotion with an active mentor relationship – so ask for advice. Once you share your goal, follow it up by asking, “What do you need to see to make that happen?” or “What advice do you have for me to get there?”

3. Keep Talking. Keep Asking. Don’t be shy about letting people know what you want. People get caught up in their own work and goals and aren’t focused on helping you achieve yours. Check in and ask if they have seen your progress. Ask what’s next? Ask for more ideas. Even better – ask how you can help them.

These are bold steps. Be respectful, of course, but I want you to be bold when you name your objective. Start with asking your supervisor what they need to see, specifically from you, for you to get the promotion by X date. Then, check-in to see if you’re meeting their expectations. Ask if they would be willing to mentor or coach you. Seek feedback regularly. These actions will communicate to them that you are serious about growing and advancing, and it will keep you on their radar over time.

It is possible for you to gain visibility. Be confident in yourself. You can put yourself out there–speak up, be seen, be heard, and offer help and you are going to get noticed!