Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Three Steps Leaders Can Take in a Crisis

During the last year, workplaces across the world have undergone stressors and rapid change. Sometimes this means that individuals who were never leaders before have had to step in to fill gaps, manage small teams and provide more hands-on leadership than ever before. Whether working remotely or in hybrid situations, the challenges are ongoing and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During the last year, workplaces across the world have undergone stressors and rapid change. Sometimes this means that individuals who were never leaders before have had to step in to fill gaps, manage small teams and provide more hands-on leadership than ever before. Whether working remotely or in hybrid situations, the challenges are ongoing and seem to shift daily. Here are three ways team leaders can stay connected with their workers and build healthy and productive work environments.

The Key To Resilience

Workplace resilience is the ability for employees to remain industrious and productive during the ebb and flow of office life. Even during the best of times, studies have shown that the key to a resilient workplace is a leader who pays attention to their teams’ needs and is aware of day-to-day issues. A leader can heighten their ability to motivate and engage team members during times of crisis and remote work by amping up their attention to their employees and maintaining a focus on the present.

The Value of One-on-One Sessions

One-on-one sessions are simple, quick ways to maintain valuable connections with employees. Typically, leaders might think of one-on-ones as performance reviews. However, times of crisis call for casual, weekly meetings with employees as a means to show them that you are paying attention to their needs and concerns. The meeting can be brief but useful. Ask employees questions about their concerns and their priorities. Follow up by asking how you can assist them in meeting their priorities. Weekly meetings like this can imbue employees with a sense of security and confidence despite shifting circumstances.

Staying Present and Positive

Weekly meetings are efficient because they allow leaders to stay within the present moment rather than overwhelming employees with long-term projects or supplying them with speculative information about the future. The goal is to foster security and confidence. Meetings should emphasize employee strengths and your discussion can offer ways to support those strengths.

Times of crisis are not always times of growth, so a focus on improving weaknesses might not be helpful in the present moment. In times of uncertainty leaders who focus on the present and remain positive can maintain high workplace resilience.

    Ayman Jaber

    Ayman Jaber of Saudi Arabia is the Director of Internal Audit for Saudi Real Estate Company (Al-Akeria) in Riyadh. Ayman began his career as an External Auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2008, prior to finishing his degree in Accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2010. At this time, Ayman was able to get his start with internal auditing as well, working closely with some of his clients to help them meet their business objectives. Instantly, Ayman became drawn to this form of auditing, as he enjoys working on business operations audits, rather than working solely with numbers.

    Ayman Jaber later moved on to Mobily, where he entered the role of Internal Auditor. In his time with Mobily, Ayman began by working closely with assurances, which he found to be an exciting part of his job. Ayman had the opportunity to restructure and further strengthen the internal audits department of Mobily by fixing their internal systems and implementing new tools that would allow his colleagues to complete their work more efficiently. Ayman also began his foray into coaching within Mobily, working with other auditors to improve their skills. This began the love for coaching that Ayman carries with him to this day.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Rido / Shutterstock
    Best of Next//

    Why Trust and Empathy Are Key Ingredients of Leadership

    by Gregory Beyer (Sponsored By SAP SuccessFactors)
    Community//

    Michelle Bihary of ‘Leading Above the Line’: “Develop workplace climate awareness”

    by Charlie Katz
    martin-dm / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    10 Steps CHROs Can Take to Have an Impact in 2021

    by Arianna Huffington
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.