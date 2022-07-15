Three spiritual practices for beginners

No matter where you are on your self-love and spiritual journey, it’s always nice to come back to the basics. In all honesty, spiritual practices can literally be anything. But, when it can be anything, it makes it harder for beginners to decide where to start!

Are you doing it right? Is there another way that’s better? Is it working? Ahhh!

Here are some super easy practices that anyone can start with.

1. Meditation

But understand that all meditation is not created equal. Meditation just means awareness at the end of the day. And there’s so many different ways that you can bring awareness to yourself.

Meditation practices can range from breathwork, sound healing, dance and movement, music, and probably some of the ones that you are already familiar with that involves stillness and observance.

Show me the meditation practice that feels like it has the least amount of resistance for you. So if you are somebody who loves moving, try dance or flow breathwork. You’re somebody who loves music and are a tune to sound, try sound healing or guided meditation. If you are somebody who loves visuals, search on YouTube for visual meditations.

Of any of the practices that you might have on your spiritual journey, meditation will always be the best one to come back to you. If you find that you have fallen off of the practice or you want to switch up what style meditations you do, feel free to revisit what works for you at any time.

2. Cleanse

Another special practice for beginners is to adopt the practice of cleansing. I don’t mean to do a shamanic ritual or something that you watched on Instagram or TikTok. I mean take a real look at your life and start putting away a couple of things. It literally means start putting away your dishes. Water your plants. Make your bed. Clean out of the clothes in your closet that you don’t wear. Start to create space in your home that reflect the type of energy in which you want to exist. In clutter, we feel super cluttered.

Cleansing doesn’t have to be all at once. Actually it most likely will be a very slow process for many of us. First, we start to look at the physical home, then we start to look at the emotional home, the mental home, energetic home, and the spiritual home as well.

Cleaning can also look like looking at your groups of friends and noticing if the vibe is right there. It’s about looking at your nourishment and your food. It’s about looking at your consumption of social media. It’s about looking at all the different things that add to who you are, what you think, what are you believe, and how you show up in the world.

3. Play

Probably number one… always PLAY.

There’s no point in taking everything so seriously. Especially if you’ve seen the latest pictures of the galaxies, you for sure know that there is much out there that is beyond the itty-bitty problems that we are hyper focusing on inside our little minds. So what does that mean for you? What lights you up? What are you excited about? What are you curious about? How can you have fun even if things don’t feel perfect?

What are some of your spiritual practices?