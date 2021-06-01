Three Skills to Master Entrepreneurship

Starting and growing a business is not for the average person. In fact, it takes incredible courage to start a business of any type. No matter how skilled or fearless you are, or even how many times you’ve tried it, mastering entrepreneurship is challenging.

Conscious entrepreneurs have a unique advantage, however. Their passion for their purposeful work and/or the people it serves, provides a level of resiliency that fuels them through the challenges, the missteps, and the frustrations. It’s almost like they were born to do this. Sometimes it even feels like the business chose them.

If you’re a conscious entrepreneur, the world needs your business to heal, grow and shift to a more healthy, whole, and sustainable planet. You are not satisfied with just learning how to grow your business. You want to master your craft to make a bigger impact.

What it Means to Master Entrepreneurship

Mastering entrepreneurship is less about learning new skills, and more about how to apply what was learned. When we apply specific knowledge, we get results. Said another way, in the area of growing a business, if we apply what we learned, the business should indeed grow in revenue and profits, especially if it’s a conscious business.

The good news is there are only 3 skills to master to build a thriving conscious business:

‍

‍Fit: Which means the business fits our natural passion and business persona ‍Differentiation: Which means to be different in a way that matters to the buyer ‍Demand Generation: Which means to attract buyers who want to buy (versus trying to “get” them to buy) our products and services.

When entrepreneurs first hear that there are only 3 skills to master, they are relieved thinking it will be easy. After all, it’s just 3 skills. But mastery is more than taking courses and attending coaching sessions. Mastery requires applying, assessing, and adjusting what was learned until the results are consistent and predictable. Therein lies the challenge. Mastering isn’t easy.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, the verb “master” means “to overcome, to be powerfully skilled or proficient, and to gain a thorough understanding of a topic.”

Why Is this Important for Conscious Entrepreneurs?

Conscious entrepreneurs who are passionate about their purposeful work don’t just take lessons and check the “I learned that” box. They actively and enthusiastically seek mastery. They apply it. They use results as a measuring stick to determine if they’ve mastered a skill. It’s less about knowing, and more about understanding at the deepest level possible where results are inevitable.

The irony of conscious business is that it isn’t simply a commitment to doing good, but also a relentless pursuit of creating value. Truly conscious entrepreneurs are hungry to make a meaningful impact in the world, so mastery becomes a way of life for them.