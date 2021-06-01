Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three Skills to Master Entrepreneurship

Mastering entrepreneurship is less about learning new skills, and more about how to apply what was learned.

By
Glasses, laptop and notebook with to do list. Image by Volodymyr Hryshchenko for Unsplash.

Starting and growing a business is not for the average person. In fact, it takes incredible courage to start a business of any type. No matter how skilled or fearless you are, or even how many times you’ve tried it, mastering entrepreneurship is challenging.

Conscious entrepreneurs have a unique advantage, however. Their passion for their purposeful work and/or the people it serves, provides a level of resiliency that fuels them through the challenges, the missteps, and the frustrations. It’s almost like they were born to do this. Sometimes it even feels like the business chose them.

If you’re a conscious entrepreneur, the world needs your business to heal, grow and shift to a more healthy, whole, and sustainable planet. You are not satisfied with just learning how to grow your business. You want to master your craft to make a bigger impact.

What it Means to Master Entrepreneurship

Mastering entrepreneurship is less about learning new skills, and more about how to apply what was learned. When we apply specific knowledge, we get results. Said another way, in the area of growing a business, if we apply what we learned, the business should indeed grow in revenue and profits, especially if it’s a conscious business.

The good news is there are only 3 skills to master to build a thriving conscious business:

  1. Fit: Which means the business fits our natural passion and business persona
  2. Differentiation: Which means to be different in a way that matters to the buyer
  3. Demand Generation: Which means to attract buyers who want to buy (versus trying to “get” them to buy) our products and services.

When entrepreneurs first hear that there are only 3 skills to master, they are relieved thinking it will be easy. After all, it’s just 3 skills. But mastery is more than taking courses and attending coaching sessions. Mastery requires applying, assessing, and adjusting what was learned until the results are consistent and predictable. Therein lies the challenge. Mastering isn’t easy.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, the verb “master” means “to overcome, to be powerfully skilled or proficient, and to gain a thorough understanding of a topic.”

Why Is this Important for Conscious Entrepreneurs?

Conscious entrepreneurs who are passionate about their purposeful work don’t just take lessons and check the “I learned that” box.  They actively and enthusiastically seek mastery. They apply it. They use results as a measuring stick to determine if they’ve mastered a skill. It’s less about knowing, and more about understanding at the deepest level possible where results are inevitable.

The irony of conscious business is that it isn’t simply a commitment to doing good, but also a relentless pursuit of creating value. Truly conscious entrepreneurs are hungry to make a meaningful impact in the world, so mastery becomes a way of life for them.

Terri Maxwell

Terri Maxwell, Founder & CEO at Share On Purpose | Succeed On Purpose | Shift/Co

With the soulfulness of Wayne Dyer and the entrepreneurial spirit of Richard Branson, Terri is a world-class business growth expert, social impact investor, and serial entrepreneur whose purpose is to inspire potential. With her own money, Terri built a portfolio of purposeful companies, Share On Purpose, Inc., and now invests in and creates mission-driven start-ups.

 

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Terri has launched, owned, sold, rebranded or turned around more than 40 companies. She is known for her game-changing business models and personal transformation frameworks.

 

Everything she built came directly from a wellspring of perseverance and soulful resiliency, which she openly shares through her first purposeful brand, Succeed On Purpose.

 

Her most recent venture is a business growth community for conscious entrepreneurs, Shift/Co.

 

Terri started from humble and difficult beginnings. Very few people have experienced immense childhood trauma AND not only survived the abuse but benefited from it. Terri knows first-hand how to transform suffering into success, trauma into transformation and failure into fortitude.

 

Growing up with alcoholic and abusive parents in a 600-square foot rat-infested trailer, the sheer will to survive ignited her perseverance, which was later transformed into a mission to help others transform their own lives.

 

Taking to heart her wise grandfather’s words “you get what you focus on,” Terri learned how to change her focus to winning, rather than on obstacles in her way.

 

She has the kind of wisdom that can only come from struggle, heartache, failure and most importantly, the will to persevere.

 

The stories Terri recounts aren’t about the pain, but instead about the power of perspective. Back in early 2008 when the economic forecast was looking bleak, rather than focus on the economic obstacles that lie ahead, she instead looked for an opportunity to do good. It was from that perspective that inspired her to sell a successful business (just in time) and focus on the singular pursuit of purpose.

 

It was shortly thereafter that Succeed On Purpose was born starting with her own awakening: there must be a way to do meaningful work AND earn financial rewards.

 

But, it's not what Terri does that’s unique, but rather why she does it.

 

Terri simply wants to inspire potential in everyone she meets.

