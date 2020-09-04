Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THREE SIMPLE WAYS TO BUILD YOUR SELF-CONFIDENCE

IT'S TIME TO REGAIN YOUR SELF-ESTEEM

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

One aphorism that your ears are probably tired of hearing is that of: “Everything that has an advantage has a disadvantage.” But that is the thing with aphorisms: the truth they hold. And the truth is not something that fades from overuse.

One advantage of societal constructs is that they enable and enhance interpersonal interaction, thereby furthering the truth in the saying: “No man is an island.” However, with interpersonal interactions comes the problem of the perception of personalities becoming subject to popular opinion, and this breeds mental issues like the lack of self-confidence.

Self-confidence can be lost either through the temperament of an individual or pressure from society. Some temperaments are more susceptible to succumb to a lack of confidence than others. Whether it is lost or something you already have but want to maintain, it is very possible to be self-confident even when things are coming heatedly at you from all sides.

Amy Morin, a psychologist, and author defines self-confidence in an article5 Ways to Boost Your Self-confidence – as:

“…a feeling of trust in one’s abilities, qualities, and judgment.”

A great measure of self-confidence helps you achieve all-round success and fulfillment.  Now, who does not want to have that?

As do most things, there are certain steps involved if you are looking towards building or improving self-confidence; and they are:

  • Regular Exercise:

According to the article, Practical Ways to Improve your Confidence (and Why You Should)  written by Eric Ravenscraft, and published on the New York Times website on June 3, 2019,

The American Psychological Association has noted that exercise can improve your mood and — along with regular treatment and therapy — help combat depression and anxiety.

Exercising also helps improve your fitness levels, upping your body image, which in overall boosts your confidence.

  • Eating a balanced diet:

Nutritionist Resource, a comprehensive database of nutritionists in the UK, says in a post titled Confidence and Self-esteem, that:

When it comes to confidence and self-esteem, considering your diet and making necessary changes can help reduce stress and anxiety, boost your mood, and in turn help you feel more confident.

Carbohydrates, proteins, foods rich in Vitamin D, foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, et al, help to boost the mood, and in extension your confidence. Speaking compendiously, having a temperate blend of these mood-boosting foods, and leaving out foods like sugar and alcohol, will feed the body with health and energy; with a combo like this, self-confidence is never far behind.

  • Come out of Your Shell:

Everyone has a comfort zone: this place where they are most at peace, and where they can exercise a level of confidence and expertise. Most times, confidence achieved in this level flops when it goes out of the comfort zone resulting in a “fish out of water” experience. But like the saying: “practice makes perfect”, constantly trying out new things, things that you are not ordinarily used to will give you the self-confidence you need to face the rest of the world.

    Akorede Adekoya, Pharmacist/Writer at The Perfect Writer

    Akorede is a passionate writer and global health enthusiast based in Toronto, Canada. When he's not writing, he's busy saving lives as a Pharmacist. He blogs at theperfectwriter.com. He's currently pursuing a Msc. in Global Health at McMaster University, Canada.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Come back, confidence.

    by Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin / The Marriage Restoration Project
    Community//

    Confidence Quotes

    by Sunil Kumar Dogra
    Community//

    How Best-Selling Author Gerry Sanchez Has Improved the Love Life, Wealth, and Health of Thousands World-Wide

    by Jonathan Rays

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.