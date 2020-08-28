Three simple ways to be a resilient

Life kick us, people kick us. Life throw stone at us, people throw stone at us… what we will do ? Simply watch everything, keep quiet or keep crying for you, stand up for you or build a wall by the stones thrown at you ? We have get back. When we get back, or bounce back from our failures, our disappointments is resilience. We are more strong and powerful than before. Here I’ll share you three ways to be a resilient.

Keep Calm : Keeping calm, being quiet will create a peace of mind, peaceful environment. Nothing will change if you quarrel, feel bad, sad, worry so better be calm and let it go. When you lost your inner peace you can’t get back and stand for you. To prevent your inner peace get collapse be calm and proceed.

Live for purpose : Don’t live the life just like that, life is once live it purposefully. When you are running for a purpose you can’t get off the track. Even there are distraction, obstacles, complications…won’t disturb you. So have a goal, set a goal, run towards your goal. Run for a purpose, live for a purpose. This will create much confidence in you and makes you to run faster than before.

Embrace : Each & everyone of us has a different stories, lots of pain, faced many failures but we shouldn’t get stuck. Stuck in the past, worrying a lot, never change anything. Learn to embrace it, embrace your pain, your failures, your worries.

We must embrace pain, burn it as a fuel for our journey – Kenji Miyazava

Bounce back, burn your fears, shine bright forever. Resilience is the skill that we build day by day with hard work and dedication. Hard work, dedicate yourself by keeping calm, embrace it, live life with purpose and be a resilient.