Three simple steps to teach children to change the vision of race & racism

There are lot of differences, lot of varieties in god’s creation. We are living in this beautiful world with so many different things around us, around the environment. We simply observe or admire the differences . But when it comes to human race, color differences why we are feeling weird? Are we looking the other races like us, treating them them same?

Obsolutely not… !! We are not treating everyone as same, not happy with other races. How and where it is rooted … not to give equality, not to give equal importance. No one knows, we brought up like that. Histories are like that, we are simply following .

Just change the history, change for the better lives, change for the better future. Teach your kids with these 3 simple tips for the better bonding.

Greet & Treat Well

Teach your kids that races are only identification not for sorting out. Greet and treat others well whenever and wherever you met. Teach them clearly that there is only one race its human race. Every single human being is deserved to live in this world. Everyone has equal rights to study, work, live anywhere. No race discrimination should shown towards anyone.

Learn the difference

Don’t hate the differences, learn the differences. Don’t have the same impact over the races try to teach the children in different way. Be curious in the variation, be curious in learning the variation. The lifestyle, culture, celebrations, language so on. Moreover show respect towards their own race. Never ever underestimate one’s race.

Caring

Caring is the best attitude you can show towards anyone. Show the children how to be kind, caring attitude towards other races. A caring words, timely help to the people in need will change everything. Don’t show hateness to others. Everyone is human being, have feelings, have life. Everyone is precious too..

Children will learn faster than adults, so teach children how to treat, react to other race, racism. Future adults will handle it wisely, thereby we can reduce incidents against people in the name of race & racism.