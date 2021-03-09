Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three reasons why you might be stuck in your career

Comfort and Familiarity

You have been working in your job for many years in the same role. You have not grown with the position, nor have you challenged yourself by learning anything new. You are very comfortable in what you do, but you just don’t feel excited about performing the same old daily tasks and responsibilities. It has gotten old! It is as though you are on autopilot – just going through the motions.

Quick win:  Start a new activity or hobby that could open up unexpected career interests and other opportunities.  You will be amazed at how a new activity can fire up your motivation and expand your network.

Money Grab

You have been in your career for a while.  You are pleased with your earnings level which has enabled you to have a fine house and a good car, but your work no longer excites you.   You feel stuck because you may not find another job that matches your salary to maintain your present quality of life. 

Quick win:  If you are not happy in your current role, develop an exit strategy, budget, and action plan with dates for when you can leave and take a new job.

Fear

Sometimes fear can hold you back from moving out of your career and into something new because of the unknown.  Fear can be a powerful force; it will hold you back and keep you from looking elsewhere. You will not make a move until the pain of your current job is greater than the unknown that will be your cue to take action.

Quick win:  If you are feeling stuck in your current job, take time to do a self-reflection to see what is going well for you and what you are concerned about.  A frank discussion with a colleague or friend, along with your self-reflection, may tell you if it is time to make a change.

Check in next week as I will share five tips on how to get unstuck in your career.

Mark Danaher, Career Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career coach and certified career counselor who specializes in working with educators and business professionals to reduce stress, regain balance, and thrive in their life and career.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark blends coaching and counseling with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage stress and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to helping people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Career Counselor, Board Certified Coach, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.

