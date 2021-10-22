Three Reasons Why Adopting a Student Mindset will Hugely Improve Your Life

Nobody desires a mediocre lifestyle, right?

In the grand scheme of things, life is quite complicated. It doesn’t come with a rule book or well-trained tutors to guide us through it.

Most of us can easily relate to the student analogy because we were, are, or aspire to be students. Typically, a good student strives for more knowledge. Applying the same mentality in the real-life context is a sure recipe for success.

Under normal circumstances, life rewards relentless go-getters who stop at nothing on their way to success. Becoming a hungry learner gives you an added advantage when it comes to fulfilling your dreams.

A few years ago when I was in grade 8, my fellow enraged students mercilessly shunned, mocked and stigmatized me. They claimed that I was too full of myself. To be honest, although I found their actions totally unfair, their allegation against me was totally true.

As the enraged students shoved me into the bottomless pit of trauma and isolation, all I did was watch helplessly. After a few months of struggling to cope, I eventually gave up and transferred to another school.

Upon reflection, I realized that my fellow students got very unfriendly and rough towards me because I failed to understand and consider their feelings-thinking I was the highest standard of knowledge. That terrible happening was the greatest lesson in my life.

When the saddening experience recently flashed through my mind, I deeply felt sorry for myself. However, I’m thankful because the experience was my game-changer.

Fortunately, as a result of the unpleasant happenings, I not only understood the tragic effect of a know-it-all attitude, I learned the importance of respecting others as well. Although things have gotten better over the years because of the insightful gems of knowledge I’ve devoured, I still believe there’s a lot to learn in life.

Ranging from ancient, brilliant Philosophers to contemporary innovators like Elon Musk whose mind is like a computer’s CPU, one incredible quality that ultra-successful people bear is the roaring thirst for knowledge every single day. Therefore, adopting a student’s mentality is the secret to a great life.

Here’s Why You Should Strive To Be a Good Student in Life

1. You’ll Increase Your Knowledge Base

Knowledge is vital to our everyday lives. Whether it’s solving your emotional problem or crafting a brilliant income-generating idea, you need it to navigate your way through life.

Initially, I thought knowledge is power till I recently learned that the power lies not in the acquisition, but in the right application of information. But, you can’t apply knowledge if you lack it in the first place. That’s why you should constantly seek it every single day.

Asides from experts or best-selling books, it’s shocking that we can draw knowledge from the unlikeliest of sources too. If you’re open to new gems of wisdom, even a seemingly unproductive conversation with your 9-year old kid can be immensely insightful.

Generally speaking, the ideal student is an inquisitive, keen listener-ready to quickly correct mistakes when need be. This applies to real life as well.

Paradoxically, unlike an all-knowing chatterbox, a good listener gathers more knowledge. That’s just how mysteriously things work.

“The only true wisdom is to know that you know nothing” Socrates

Although this sounds like a no-brainer, it’s amazing how many people miss out on great things simply because of undervaluing the irreplaceable value of knowledge. It’s better to learn more by constantly questioning your current reality than being an ignorant know-it-all only to slide your name into oblivion.

2. You’ll Be More Fulfilled

Fulfilment is the refreshing feeling of happiness and satisfaction. Right after accomplishing a daunting task, nothing matches the blissful feeling of accomplishment that spirals through my nerves.

To be fulfilled, you need wealth, health and great relationships in reasonable measures. If you’re always on the lookout for better ways of improving your relationships, skills set and emotional health, then you’re on the right track.

With such a mindset, you’ll become a top-rated student in the school of life. You’ll actually get to a point where people will seek your golden advice.

3. You’ll Refresh Your Relationships

Ever felt isolated?

Nothing feels more horrifying than the awry feeling of abandonment. Even the slightest thought of it is traumatizing. Besides financial success, we yearn for solid, genuine relationships. That blissful feeling of social security and safety is vital for emotional health.

If the law of action and reaction is anything to go by, people will treat you the way you treat them. Many times, although not always, we get rejected because of our own making. The manner in which we treat others determines how they’ll treat us.

On the flip side though, giving people a listening ear and prioritizing their needs above yours is the secret recipe for ending your relationship woes.

One of the best decisions you can ever make is transitioning from a know-it-all to a student mindset. Although you may feel quite uncomfortable at first, countless benefits will come rolling in.

“In poverty and other misfortunes in life, true friends are a safe refuge. The young they keep out of mischief; to the old, they are a comfort and aid in their weakness, and those in the prime of life they incite to noble deeds.” Aristotle

So, the next time your noisy friend sparks an interesting conversation; don’t swing in your opinions so fast. Listen more to his or her opinions and desires then observe the results.

Ask more questions, be open to correction and think carefully before speaking. In no time, you’ll attract countless, genuine friends. In so doing, you’ll evade the heart-wrenching experience I went through.