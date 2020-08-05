Contributor Log In/Sign Up
THREE PRACTICAL WAYS TO NOURISH YOUR PINEAL GLAND (THIRD EYE)

Your Third Eye is powerful!

What is the pineal gland? The pineal gland is an endocrine gland and is located exactly in the middle of your brain. The pineal gland produces hormones, among them melatonin and this hormone is associated with our circadian rhythm and is considered a powerful antioxidant.

In ancient mystical traditions the pineal gland is known as the third eye, Horus eye, power of god and it has been present in the history of humanity since the beginning. That’s right, the pineal gland is your third eye and there are a few practical ways to look after this important gland. 

I will share with you 3 practical steps to implement in your day to day activities. 

1.- Hear the sounds and see the colours of your surroundings, feel the air and smell the aromas of nature. Breath deeply.

2.- Relax yourself by sitting down quietly and let your mind wander for a time and then focus your attention on your breathing, inhale and exhale normally, then focus your attention on different parts of your body, from toes to head, feeling the journey.

3.- Acknowledge your pineal gland by feeling it in the middle of your brain. You do this just by paying attention to your third eye when you wake up in the morning and when going to sleep.

Just by acknowledging your inner intuition and relaxing when following these steps, will put your mind in a state of calmness, allowing you to concentrate, being more creative and make better decisions.

Studies show that it takes 21 days to incorporate a new habit into our lives. Try to do this 3 steps for at least 21 days and if you want write a journal with your progress. 

Connect – Co-create – Come back home

Veronica Sanchez

Life & Spiritual Growth Mentor

#1 Bestseller Author

Certified Instructor Cyclopea Method

    Veronica Sanchez, Life, Spiritual Growth Mentor & Trainer at High Frequency Being

    Veronica Sanchez is a Life, Spiritual Growth Mentor & Trainer based in the UK. Veronica is also a #1 Amazon Bestseller author. Veronica works with heart breathing techniques, third eye internal activation, power of words and with unique self-development tools.

