Three Powerful Ways for Leaders to Make Better Decisions

Recently I was consulting with my financial advisors on a “keep or sell” investment decision. Their advice was a simple question: What’s your goal? Their point was that the key to good decision-making is alignment with your bigger goals and vision, and ultimately your higher purpose.

We easily get stuck in short-term thinking and lose sight of our bigger why, often resulting in misguided tactical decisions. Three of the seven Amare Way principles (all in free mini-ebook here) can help you stay on track: 3) Get on purpose, 4) Respect money, and 6) Take the long view.

How do you make decisions? What influences your choices? Do you have a go-to list of questions or parameters you use to weigh the pros and cons?

Consider:

Are you clear about your larger goals and vision?

How do you keep your larger goals and vision in mind when making hard decisions?

How do you bring yourself back to the bigger picture when you lose sight of it?

As leaders, we are called on to make decisions every single day. So many decisions that it can be hard to keep our focus on the big picture and act in alignment with our mission, vision, and purpose. However, with the right strategy, making aligned decisions becomes that much easier.

Three Amare Ways to Align Your Decisions with Your Vision

1. Crystalize your vision. When you’re faced with a big decision, imagine in detail what it would be like if you move forward. What do you see? Who’s around? What are you saying? What are others saying? This will help you get crystal clear.

2. Embody your options. When you feel confused, imagine your options as boxes in front of you. Take a deep breath, and literally step into option one. Notice if you feel steady or shaky, clear or muddled. Repeat with other options. These data will complement your sense-making logic.

3. Keep your vision and goals in sight. Summarize in writing the improved state you envision and the top goals that go with it. Post it where you – and others – see it everyday. Be really bold and make it your Zoom background!

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.”

―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Sometimes the choice is easy. At other times, the right choice is less clear. That’s where having a framework to guide your decisions is so crucial. The Amare Way principles can serve as a guide for all of your business decisions, large or small. Leaders who act in alignment with their values, who guide their companies through authenticity and transparency, have better outcomes.

To learn more about the principles about the Amare Way and see how they can change your business, check out my book, The Amare Wave: Uplift Your Business by Putting Love to Work.

