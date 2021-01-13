Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three positive strategies to keep you well and keep stress at bay

Positivity doesn’t always come naturally, and in times of great pressure it takes some effort to maintain a sunny outlook. Here’s how you can boost yours – and help cope with stress in the process.

Photo by Toni Reed on Unsplash

I don’t know about you but I’m usually a glass half full person. I’m Mrs Positivity and Optimism and can sometimes drive the people around me mad.

But I’ve not always been like that. I’ve had to work at it. In reality, that’s something everyone has to do because our brains naturally incline towards being negative.

So in the current situation we’re all experiencing, we need to work even harder at this because there’s so much negativity in our environment and it’s contributing to a ridiculous amount of stress and anxiety which in turn will begin to affect our immune system and wellness if we don’t take action.

We have to work on our mental health and actively do things to support it in order to keep well.

There are just three important things you must do…

Protect your mind from the constant onslaught of negative news

Whether that’s on TV, radio or social media, you must inoculate yourself from it. The constant drip-drip of negativity will add to already high stress and anxiety levels.

You don’t have to avoid the news completely, just limit your exposure to it to once or twice per day, and set a time limit on how long you watch, listen or read for – no more than 10 minutes at a time.

Let yourself off the hook a bit with your weight

And I don’t mean use feeling stressed as an excuse to overeat. I just mean that so many people get obsessed with ‘I must be this size or that weight’, it just adds so much more stress to life.

We don’t need this extra stress right now. Give yourself permission to be human. Stop stressing about your size and how you wish you could be and focus on taking care of the person you are right now.

It may be that getting into clothes three sizes smaller has been your goal for your entire adult life but now is time to focus just on being healthy by trying to eat the right things most of the time, and let yourself off the hook for the end goal.

Add routine and structure to your day

We’re creatures of habit. We like routine. And lack of routine and structure to our day is what’s causing added stress right now. This is a real big one because routine really helps with the feeling of being in control and it reduces stress. This in turn helps your immune system because, as I mentioned before, stress puts an enormous amount of pressure on the immune system which, in turn, means you are more at risk of becoming ill.

    Sandra Roycroft-Davis, Founder at Thinking Slimmer

    Sandra is a Harley Street weight loss specialist and is the founder of ThinkingSlimmer.com and creator of the Slimpod programme.

    Eleven years ago, Sandra had a moment of inspiration that was going to be life changing for people the world over. The dream was to make a difference to the lives millions of people who suffer an endless struggle with their weight. That dream is becoming a reality and ThinkingSlimmer celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

    Successful clinical trials mean the Slimpod method is now proven to help people lose weight, control food and sugar, improve quality of life and help with other lifestyle changes such as fitness. It is a world leader in the use of unconscious persuasion to help people to lose weight, and the first company in the world to commission independent clinical trials into the effectiveness of voice recordings using the WordWeaving® technique to help people lose weight.

    ThinkingSlimmer.com is a registered stakeholder in the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidance for the lifestyle management of obese and overweight adults.

    “At ThinkingSlimmer we believe everyone deserves freedom from constantly worrying about their weight,” Sandra says. “Life is for living not dieting! Our aim is to give you freedom, success and happiness.”

