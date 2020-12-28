Three New Year’s Resolutions to Get Behind in 2021

At the beginning of 2020, many of us all committed to the same New Year’s resolutions that we do every year hoping that this year we might actually see them through. In January, eating healthier and working out more seemed like easy tasks. But let’s face it – any chances of sticking to those resolutions went straight out the window when the pandemic hit in March. Suddenly it felt like the world was coming to an end and the “what else could happen this year?” mentality quickly set in, so what was the point?

Looking ahead to 2021, it’s almost like a fresh new start to life and renewed hope that we will get back to what was once “normal.” If anything, 2021 is the year to get back on track and set resolutions that are realistic, especially after a tough year that we did not see coming.

Here are three New Year’s resolutions that you should (and can) get behind in 2021.

Drink More Water

It’s no surprise that this is number one on the list, but that’s because of the long list of health benefits that come with drinking more water. Making the commitment to drink more water daily is one step towards a healthier lifestyle – not only physically but mentally. Drinking enough water each day can help fight daytime fatigue, nourish the skin, assist in blood circulation, improve muscle tone and much more.

If you struggle with drinking enough water each day, it’s important to first set a goal. You might also consider changing habits to ensure that you are hydrating throughout the day. For example, switch out other drinks with water, keep a reusable water bottle with you, or invest in a water cooler. Aquaverve offers a variety of stainless-steel water coolers, designed to suit your home or office décor, and makes it convenient for filling up your water bottle and increasing your water intake throughout the day.

Do More Yoga

Studies have shown the benefits of yoga for several aspects of wellness – from stress management and mental/emotional health to promoting healthy eating/activity habits and better sleep. After what has been undoubtedly a stressful year, why not commit to something that will ensure a healthier and better 2021?

There are many ways to stay committed to this New Year’s resolution – even if group classes or gyms aren’t open again at the beginning of the year in your city. If that’s the case, or you prefer to Savasana in private, consider letting go of stress and do yoga in your living room. If you like to crank up the heat, The Hot Yoga Dome is a fantastic way to bring hot yoga to your home. The portable, inflatable yoga studio pops up in minutes and is designed to create a place of serenity anywhere.

Show Appreciation

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to appreciate all the small things. One easy, but important, resolution for next year is to show appreciation for your family, friends, and the small conveniences that we didn’t realize we had until the pandemic. It only takes a couple minutes to reach out to a friend and let them know how grateful you are for them being by your side during all the ups and downs of 2020.

When we are finally able to gather with our extended family or go see our favorite artist in concert, take a moment and appreciate that time because for the majority of 2020 we weren’t able to do these things that seemed like an everyday occurrence. Don’t take those experiences for granted and let your loved ones know how much you care about them!