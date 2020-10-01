Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three Money Mindset Strategies Every Female Entrepreneur Needs to Boost Business Growth

Do you want a Money Mindset that always tips the scales in your favour? Wouldn’t it be great if you could let go of your scarcity mentality?

Owning your value helps you surpass expectations and reach your money goals. The only trouble is that we are conditioned to use survival mentality no matter how much we earn. Also, female entrepreneurs often make the mistake of undermining their hard work. They undersell their capabilities and miscalculate market value due to fear of competition.

If you are slipping into a scarcity mindset, you need to backtrack and reset your priorities.

Here are three money mindset strategies that could assist you:

1.      Know Thy Self

Everyone dreams of building a 6 figure+ business. The question is, do you have what it takes to get there?

As a successful female entrepreneur, you need to know your self-worth. Understand the importance of owning your value and your ability i.e the result you bring for your clients. Doing this ensures that you don’t set dangerously low prices for your services and products. You also refrain from charging by the hour or creating unprofitable sales if the ROIs undermine your efforts.

More importantly, you learn how to steer clear of your inner critic. Avoiding negative self-talk enables you to let go of fears and doubts. You know, the one that tells you to stick to safer options and skip promising opportunities due to self-assumed risks.

Without a nagging inner critic, you make smarter, better, and more effective decisions. You also start moving towards an abundance mentality by forgoing past mistakes and disruptive patterns.

2.      Set SMART Money Goals

Money mastery requires careful planning and strategic execution. You can’t expect to expand your business if you don’t know where you are headed. That is why you need to put pen to paper to list your SMART goals. 

We already know that building a 6+ figure is your current goal.

However, you need a course of action to reach that limit and later cross it. That is why you need specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-incentive goals to succeed.

When it comes to money, it means:

  • You are making sure that your personal and business finances don’t get tangled.
  • Overcome money mind blocks by reminding yourself that they are only in your head. (i.e. money is not the root of all evil, or you are horrible at money management).
  • Stop living from payment to payment. Instead of this, you should think about other possibilities. It could include saving more, investing more, setting a retirement fund, etc.
  • You should breakdown your financial future into small milestones. They will be more attainable, which compels you to say ‘yes’ to more opportunities. 

 In short, discard previous notions and cultivate a healthy abundance mentality.

3.      Retrain Your Money Mindset with Positive Mantras & Gratitude

Lastly, it will help if you have a transformative Money Mindset strategy to stay on track. ‘We think what we become’ is not just a great motivational quote, but it is fact. We will become what we think we are…therefore to be successful, you have to believe you are successful.

Daily affirmations and making gratitude lists are a great place to start. Using phrases like ‘I can do this’, ‘ I will find a solution’, ‘I won’t give up’, really help set your intention. Moreover, appreciate what you have and how far you have come. It will stop you from comparing yourself to others and possibly setting your goals at an unattainable level.

By taking yourself through a series of exercise, you can radically rewire your thought patterns and help create a tool or series of tools that will change your way of thinking.

For example, write down what your limiting money beliefs are. What is the money story you keep telling yourself over and over. Write them all down on a piece of paper and then write them again, but this time in the positive. So for example, ‘ I can’t raise my prices’, change this to ‘ Raising my prices, reflects the value of results I bring for my clients’.

Create affirmations that work for you. One I love, ‘the more money I earn, the more people I can help, the more people I can help, the more money I earn’. Here are some others

  • I am worthy of a wealthy life
  • Money comes to me in miraculous ways
  • I am open to receive wealth in many ways
  • I have all I need and more
  • I am a money magnet
  • My business is growing, expanding and thriving
  • I embrace the ways money is attracted to me
  • I am grateful for the abundance in my life
  • I love my positive, happy, abundant life

Pick two or three that resonate with you, or indeed create you own. However make a commitment to yourself to say them out loud several times a day. Especially first thing in the morning and last thing at night. Another ideas is to set a timer on your phone to remind you to say them, save them as screensavers, or use an app such as Evernote, to save the, and deliver to your phone at different points in the day.

These positive practices help you stay focused on things that matter. They also stop you from getting trapped in a survival mindset. This train of though forces you to put in the hours without gaining rewards. That ultimately causes you to burnout ( you don’t want that do you ? ).

And finally remember, what YOU think, YOU become !

 

Lesley Thomas, The Money Mastery Business Coach at Lesley A Thomas

Lesley Thomas is The Money Mastery Business Coach for service-based female entrepreneurs. Known for her Holistic Whole Business approach to money make-overs - Lesley works with entrepreneurial women who under-charge and over-deliver - to help them find their niche, create a new compass and crack their money code!
Having already created a very successful family business over fifteen years ago, she understands the intricacies and financial responsibilities involved in owning your own business.
With a considerable corporate background in sales, creative marketing and mentoring across global joint ventures, Lesley developed a keen interest in the power of building strong relationships and synergies, resulting in an impressive portfolio of over-achieving on targets! Although Lesley is an advocator for practical business principles, she also believes that in order to lead a lucrative business, you have to create a brand that sets you apart from the cookie-cutter crowd!
She is a self-professed positive disruptor – who will openly admit that she’s not one for following the rules!
An accredited Money Breakthrough Business Coach and Sacred Money Archetype practitioner, Lesley blends business principles and money mastery techniques, to bring financial freedom to female entrepreneurs.
Her passion and drive to help her clients achieve extraordinary success, is evidenced in her credentials - and her ability to be collaborative, is matched by the emotional investment she constitutes with her clients, cheerleading them at every turn!
As she so aptly affirms, “Doing what you love and being well-compensated for it, only materialises once you’ve transformed your relationship with money, concentrated on your niche and created a brand that captures your unique spirit!”
An ex-pat from Wales, when Lesley is not working on creating powerful money make-overs for her clients, she can be found at her home in Wiltshire - with her amazingly supportive husband and two sons - treading the boards in her local village hall with a microphone in hand, or accompanying her family to the Alpine mountains to indulge in their favourite outdoor pursuits (sshh, don’t tell them she actually hates skiing – much preferring to spend time in the Spa instead….).

