Three Moms Who Prove that Having Children Should Not Stop You from Creating Your Success

Moms are the true superheroes of our lives. They are the ultimate multitaskers–able to go from one activity to the next with so much ease, you’d think it was wired into their being. They are the best financial officers and have the ability to somehow make everything work regardless of how big or small the budget given to them is. But most importantly, they love us unconditionally, even when sometimes we make it hard for them to.

They are teachers, healers, warriors, analysts, and cooks of the best kind. And some of them are also businesswomen who are shattering glass ceilings and proving one and all that moms can do so much more than what was traditionally expected of them.

As Mother’s Day approaches, we put the spotlight on three amazing moms who, despite all the challenges they faced in the past, are able to rise above and do more not just for themselves and their families, but for others too.

We hope that the lessons they impart here as well as their inspiring stories teach us all not just to keep working towards our dreams, but to also prioritize what is really important–and that is our relationship with our families.

Leslie Lee

How would you describe balancing motherhood and running a business?

Being a mother and a business owner. Honestly owning a business is not for everyone. I know for me that owning a business is stressful at times. I want to teach my children that they get to choose their own path in life. I believe that kids watch what you do more than what you say, therefore if I want my children to create a life they love and are proud of I need to do that for myself. It’s so much easier to use the “Do as I say, not as I do.” But in reality, I am teaching my children daily how to treat people, how to be present or not, how to listen, and how to make money. I get the freedom to work as hard as I want, but that comes with more stress and self-awareness. I believe that all moms have creative ideas, it’s the entrepreneur that takes action and makes her ideas a reality.

Any tips for moms who are aspiring to run their own business?

I am not a believer in balance. The definition balance is an even distribution of weight or things being equal. Balance is basically saying that all areas of my life are equally stressful and the same. I believe that I do moms a disservice to act like I have a great balance. It is a give and take. I might spend my whole morning doing homeschool and resolving arguments between my kids-not working at all. Then in the afternoon, I might do a little work one day-then make dinner and be a mom/wife again. The next day I might plan my day to be working more. Each day changes to meet the needs of those I love. I try not to feel guilty and try not to fall into the trap of balancing things. I believe it is an unhealthy illusion.

About Leslie Lee:

As a mother, entrepreneur, beauty guru, and registered nurse, Leslie Lee is able to offer a distinctly personal approach to both her business and mentorship programs–one that is centered on providing care and helping individuals nurture the things that make them unique. Her life experiences have molded her into the kind of professional that she is today. Leslie is on a mission to transform the aesthetic industry by shattering traditional beauty standards and helping her patients find their own brand of beauty regardless of age, gender, or skin tone.

Leslie is also the owner of Liv and WYLD, a monthly subscription box that provides consumers with premium, medical-grade skincare products that they can try out to see how they answer their needs and fit their lifestyle. She carefully hand-picks all the items that go into each box based on the information she receives from the person who subscribed to the program, ensuring professional personalization. And what’s great about it is that for every purchase, Liv and WYLD donates a box full of basic necessities and personal care products (aptly called HopeBox) to “And Now She Rises”, a non-profit group that helps victims of domestic and sexual abuse.



Kayla Ybanez

How would you describe balancing motherhood and running a business?

To be a mother and a business owner means that I have control over my schedule and I’m able to balance career and family time in a way I never have been able to before while working for someone else.

Any tips for moms who are aspiring to run their own business?

My tips for mothers who are trying to balance business and life is to start your calendar each week with scheduling important family appointments and non-negotiable time– to put them first–then schedule your work around that. Set timers to get stuff done and when they go off, you are unplugged for the day. Step away from the business to honor your other priorities.

I also recommend finding ways to get your family involved in what you do, when possible. This way, they feel like they are a part of it with you. My kids love to hop on videos and say hi and also like to help me put away papers and send things in the mail!”

About Kayla Ybanez:

Kayla Ybanez is one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth. She is a mom and CEO who has built her business from nothing. After spending 436 days in the hospital, taking care of her three-year-old daughter who was fighting for her life, she realized that her 9-5 wasn’t going to be an option any longer.

Kayla Ybanez is an Instagram and Business Strategist for Network Marketers and online coaches who want to scale sustainable relationship-based businesses minus the nuisances brought about by age-old strategies, including sending “hey girl” cold messages. She is also a notable speaker and an in-demand event host. Due to her success, Kayla has been featured in Forbes & Thrive Global. She also happens to have a successful podcast that focuses on teaching people the secrets to achieving success with their business, entitled Stop The Hey Girl Podcast.

Jamie Joslin King

How would you describe balancing motherhood and running a business?

Being a girl boss mom means showing up not just to serve my kids’ dreams, but to show them what it means to follow their own dreams. Kids will do as we do, not as we say. It’s our job to show them what’s possible.

Any tips for moms who are aspiring to run their own business?

Get your kids on board with the mission. Have them write a list of goals they want for the family. More travel, a trampoline, more time off together? What do they desire? Have them get on board with the life you want to build with them! When they are a part of the mission, you won’t feel guilty when you say “mommy needs to go work right now to help us reach our goals.” Because they will understand things better when they are included in the goal and vision of the life that you are trying to build together. Let them know they have a huge role in this. They won’t be mad when you go take time to work when it is for the good of the family goals. Kids crave being a part of the adult processes, put the power in their hands!

About Jamie Joslin King:

Before becoming a serial entrepreneur and an internationally renowned female leader, Jamie Joslin King, worked with executives and managers of Fortune 75 company, Humana. She trained and taught over 500 people to become better leaders through leadership development programs until 2014.

Thereafter, Jamie took a stab at network marketing where she made it to the top .5% of the company and was able to make enough to replace her corporate salary. As a network marketer, Jamie had to spend 20 weeks a year traveling. With her second child on the way, she couldn’t see herself spending so much time on the road and away from her family any longer. That’s when she decided to chase her own success. In 2017, she founded the Slay Coach and started a mission to help female entrepreneurs all over the world scale their businesses.

Just two years after its launch, Jamie’s The Slay Coach has immensely grown and now offers various successful online programs including personal coaching, inspiration speaking, and workshops. She continues to transform the lives of thousands of women worldwide and has helped many scale their businesses to 7-figures online.