When was the last time you chose to reset to your happiness frequency? If you haven’t thought of the notion, maybe it’s time that you do!

I often observe the many ways we become information and frequency “receptors.” In our busy and complex world, we inadvertently receive signals from our environment — and many of those signals are negative! In the process, we forget that we can choose from within to adjust our frequency. Doing so helps us remember that happiness resides in our heart rather than in our ever-shifting circumstances.

For those ready to choose a better state of mind, I’m reposting a few tips I’ve learned to employ in my own life. I call them the Three Steps to a Happiness Reset and I hope you give them a try.

Three Keys to a Happiness Reset

Think of the following keys as a way to reset your emotional state — much like you’d choose to reset your alarm clock, adjust the A/C temperature in your car or change the channels you select for entertainment or music.

Your results may not always be dramatic, but when employed frequently, they will catalyze your uplift and help slough off the blues. Here they are.



Focus– Focus on what you have control over, not what you don’t. If you are a reactor to life’s curve balls, think differently. Use your current unease as an opportune time to gain control over your thought life and your outlook. Instead of feeling disempowered or lacking, focus on your blessings, your available opportunities and the creation of fresh ideas. As you move away from negative thoughts and focus on better ones, your emotional state will elevate.

Forgiveness– If you’re a blamer, consider choosing forgiveness instead. Take time to reflect upon the sources of your discomfort, heaviness and unease. Be bold enough to forgive yourself, forgive others and even your life circumstances. Your willingness to forgive will bring light to your darkness, lift heavy burdens from your heart and restore a better sense of equilibrium to your soul. You may be surprised to discover that forgiveness can ultimately help you rediscover joy.



Fun– Fun is your fast track button to happiness. When we feel fear, anger , despair or frustration, we can react with destructive, rather than constructive, remarks and behaviors. However, doing so only keeps us in the murky spaces we loathe. Instead, choose to engage in activities that enliven your spirit, remove you from the mire and make you laugh out loud. Find fun in simple things like an impromptu dance, playing a game with friends or taking a bike ride in the fresh outdoors. When initiated, fun restores your smile and naturally raises your emotions.

