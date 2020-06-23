There is tons of information now available online and while some are from reliable sources like the CDC, WHO, and universities of repute, much of it, especially on social media, is a result of conjecture, and often mischievous disinformation. Naturally, this has led to much confusion among people who are anxious and worried about keeping themselves and their loved ones as safe as possible. Three of the top coronavirus myths debunked:

Being Able to Hold Breath for Ten Seconds Does Not Prove You Are Free of Infection, Warns Curt E. Liebman MD

This belief arose from the fact that people infected by the novel coronavirus have their lung function severely compromised due to pulmonary fibrosis. The view is that those who can hold their breath for at least 10 seconds do not suffer from pulmonary fibrosis, which indicates that they are not infected by COVID-19. The information was shared widely over social media with some posts even mentioning that the advice originated from Stanford University. The truth is while the virus does cause lung damage, the ability to hold the breath for any length of time is not conclusive of coronavirus infection. There are separate tests that can properly diagnose the ailment.

Drinking Water or Gargling Will Not Flush Away the Virus from Body, Points out Curt E. Liebman MD

A widely-circulated post on social media suggests that by drinking water every 15 minutes or by gargling with warm water to which salt or vinegar has been added, you can flush the coronavirus into your stomach, where it is neutralized by the stomach acid. The argument is that by not drinking water or gargling, the virus can more easily enter your lungs and infect you. Curt E. Liebman MD confirms that the reality is that while it is good to stay well hydrated, there is no proof that drinking water, gargling, or even taking saline nasal sprays have any protective action.

The Coronavirus Will Not Die Due to Warm Weather, Alerts Curt E. Liebman MD

Even President Trump has on more than one occasion said that the coronavirus pandemic will die out once the weather becomes warm in America. This belief largely stems from the fact that heat renders viruses ineffective, however, there is insufficient evidence at this point to indicate what kind of temperatures are required to achieve this. Certainly, the fact that the infection is rampant in many hot climates across the world does not inspire much confidence. According to https://edition.cnn.com, the lack of adequate knowledge about the virus makes predictions regarding its behavior in warm weather impossible.

Conclusion

The reason why coronavirus myths become viral is that we do not know much about it and typically, the concocted information is dressed to look credible, which makes it difficult for common people to sift fact from fiction. No treatment for coronavirus must be initiated by you unless advised by a medical practitioner. All you can do is take steps like eating healthy, exercising regularly, and maintaining good hygiene to improve your immune system so that you are more resistant to infection.