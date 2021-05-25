Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three Attributes Of The New Leader

Preparing leaders for a new era. What skills and attributes to possess.

Many leaders are keen to steadily grow their leadership skills in order to better serve their target audience and have a bigger and more positive impact on their community and the world at large. In this article, I will share with you three crucial attributes you can develop to help you get through these changing times and bring your vision to life.

If as a business owner, you are not performing at your highest potential, consider which of these attributes you might be missing. Let’s go through them together.

1. A powerful communicator 

A leader effective at communicating differently through energy, telepathy, etc., as research confirms we can do today in articles like Smithsonian Magazine or The Washington Post and Metro

Capable of connecting with other living species in the universe. National Geographic points “Life probably exists beyond Earth. So how do we find it?” The fact that we haven’t found it yet doesn’t mean that it does not exist.

And a leader able to access new information for human evolution (medical research discoveries, scientific discoveries, etc.) and competent to convey these new findings.


2. An intuitive leader 

This new leader will develop solid intuition skills, with advanced vision, hearing, perception, and inner knowledge. Proficient at materializing and manifesting whatever they desire quickly and consciously. Leaders like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, or Albert Einstein are known for tapping into the power of intuition.

A more conscious person, respectful of all creations (humans, animals, plants, etc.) and harmoniously living with them.

This leader will do things differently than before. Most of their decisions will come from a place of intuition rather than rationality. Much more aligned with the universe as a whole rather than just earthly matters.


3. An advanced human being 

The new leader will possess a strong DNA and immune system and new cells. It will be an evolved human being, able to live longer, and healthier. This will naturally represent a shift in demographics, with older people that live an average human lifespan of 100 to 115 years.

In conclusion, this leader will disrupt industries, bring many discoveries, change the way we live, buy, eat, heal, learn, travel, do things… It will be a leader that will dramatically change the way we live today and help us transition to the new way of living.

    Nathalie Virem, Founder and CEO of Nathalie Virem Foundation

    Nathalie Virem is an International Speaker, Best Selling Author, and Conscious Leadership Expert. 
    She is the Founder and CEO of the Nathalie Virem Foundation, the premiere platform developing conscious entrepreneurs of ethically sustainable ventures.
    To accelerate the world's transition to conscious leadership, we host charity events raising funds for human development projects with a high global repercussion on the media.
    Nathalie Virem Foundation's academy fosters consciousness through education. We deliver workshops, MasterMinds, Retreats, online courses, and books. We focus on giving scholarships to worldwide leaders to guide their soul's evolution and to help them bring their vision into the world so that they can Positively Influence the Collective and the World at large.
    If you feel you’d like to learn more about our Foundation or become a partner or donor, visit: www.nathalievirem.org.
