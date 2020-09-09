Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three actions to take on your brand

Don’t wait until you’re back in the office

Even though you may be working remotely these days, it is still crucial to focus on your professional brand. If you do not do so proactively, you may find yourself left out of key projects or that your career is not moving in the direction you want a year from now.

During this time of upheaval and transition, it’s important to focus on the answers to questions like “How do you make others feel?” “Are you clear on the impact you are making in your organization?” “What reputation you want to have?”

Here are three actions to take:

  1. Pay attention to your impact and influence

How are you showing up to work these days? I recently spoke with a leader who shared her concern about individuals in her organization who, even when asked to be on video calls, said ‘no, thank you’. There are definitely times when it is fine to be off-camera, but ask yourself every week, “What impact did I make this week in my career?” That may mean being on one more video call than you would like or having patience with a colleague who is dealing with some extra challenges2.

2. Deepen relationships

Connection is more important for your personal brand than ever. This week, I had a catch-up video call with one of my mentors. He began our conversation with, “Beth, how can I help you today?” What about you—how are you helping out colleagues and friends during this transition? People do business with individuals they know, like, and trust, so take time this month to schedule a call with a colleague or friend you haven’t connected with recently and find out how you can assist them.

3. Be aware of your stressors

How do you want people to remember you during this pandemic? Do you want to be seen as resilient or as the stressed-out ‘catastrophizer’? It is not an easy time for anyone but passing on second-hand stress to colleagues, friends, and family members can affect how you are perceived and ultimately affect your brand. Everyone has difficult days but spend time on your self-care and continue to focus on stress-management techniques that have worked for you in the past. It’s important to take mini-breaks during the day, keep hydrated, exercise, and enjoy some time in nature. 

Your brand is what makes you memorable. What can you do today to enhance your brand? It may be connecting with a colleague, not multitasking during meetings, or spending time reviewing and updating your LinkedIn profile to better reflect your brand.

Beth Benatti Kennedy, MS, LMFT, Leadership Coach, Author and Speaker at Benatti Training & Development

Beth Kennedy, brings more than twenty years of experience to her role as a leadership and executive coach, resiliency-training expert, and speaker. With an extensive background in career development, she coaches high-potential individuals on how to use their influence strategically, collaborate effectively, and focus on innovation.

Ms. Kennedy also creates customized training programs that make an impact, with a focus on keeping employees resilient, engaged, and productive, and able to manage change and transition within the organization. Current and past clients credit her dynamic training design, facilitation, and follow-up coaching model for their documented results and success. She has a diverse client list including corporations, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

Ms. Kennedy is the author of Career ReCharge: Five Strategies to Boost Resilience and Beat Burnout.

For details about working with Beth, visit www.bethkennedy.com.

