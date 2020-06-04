Thoughts on the death of George Floyd, and a reckoning

A police officer’s inhumane treatment of George Floyd led to his death. That sentence should never have to be spoken in the United States, nor anywhere there is law enforcement ostensibly charged to protect and serve their communities.

The officer responsible for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and forty-six seconds has been charged with second-degree murder, upgraded from an original charge of third-degree murder, and his accomplices and by-standing officers were charged as well. I hope justice is swiftly accomplished with punishment befitting of the crime.

Sadly, many in this great nation, in particular within the black community have disparate realities and horrific experiences with authority figures compared to the majority of citizens. This represents abdication of those authority figures’ responsibilities as leaders, and as people. There is much work to be done to ameliorate these situations, by local and federal governments, law enforcement, businesses, nonprofits, and individuals leading the charge.

This is not new. The fact is that Ice Cube rapped over thirty years ago “they have the authority to kill a minority” — before the horrific incidents involving Rodney King, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and others. That there are still enormous protests today exhibits there is lots more to accomplish on our journey to bend the arc of society towards justice, to paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those who choose to peacefully protest are admirable, following the words of the Founders in the First Amendment. It is crucial to take into account the unusual times we are in vis-a-vis the coronavirus and to look out for your own safety at all costs.

Those who have seen the yearning of people across the world to bring attention to injustice and turned it into an opportunity to harm their fellow man, write hateful messages, loot, steal, burn property and stores to the ground disgust me. Friends have sent me pictures of their family’s businesses destroyed by rioters and vandals. Individuals and groups who act in such shameful fashion likely represent a small amount of people and ideally will be disciplined, but their damage is permanent and a black mark on the protests for justice.

I write this fortunate to be safe in my home, but shaken from the upheaval of the last several weeks and rocked by the terror and loss I’ve seen the past few days. Cities and counties across the U.S. have resorted to installing a curfew, including my own. These curfews (as well as the lockdowns of the past few months) unsettle me, in part because of the uncertain efficacy of such policies, and in part because its severity is unlike anything I have experienced at home or living and traveling abroad.

The nature of law enforcement is to serve the community, protect citizens from harm, and prevent criminal activity, and the vast majority do. The members of a militarized police who abuse their power against peaceful protestors are revolting; even one in theory is too high a number. Many members of law enforcement are taking this moment to more closely interact with their communities — this can be the start of a strong path forward.

A critical aspect of witnessing people’s abuses of power, in many cases thanks to citizen journalists who record and promulgate their misconduct, is then holding them accountable. These officers of the law that fail to uphold their pledges to the Constitution and to protect and serve the community must be disciplined effectively.

There are many resources one should rely on to become properly educated on these and other issues. There are several policies, including regulations on use of force, that have already been enacted in specific regions that could be instilled elsewhere to ensure more positive relations between law enforcement and black people, as well as other minorities — and a safer, more vibrant community overall. And there are many questions that must be asked of our political leaders, of our business and community leaders, and of ourselves to better understand our roles and the reforms that must be enshrined.

The best way forward can still be realized, through a combination of energy, will, political power, networks, organization, specific policies, data-driven reforms, fact-based knowledge, empathy, and optimism.

It is absolutely essential to come together from a place of love and respect. Now more than ever, in a time of hardship, loss and suffering for so many, let this be a time for renewed calls to action, to build coalitions, to change for the better, to donate to causes dear to our hearts if possible, to educate ourselves based on facts and reason, to vote for leaders and advocate for policies that improve the state of affairs.

In the middle of a pandemic and the aftershocks of George Floyd’s tragic death, our safety, security and future prosperity depends on it.