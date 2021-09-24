Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Thoughts and Photos: Slim Bryant 🍑

Baby Doll Girls In Fast-Paced Worlds! A Look At The Late SLIM BRYANT, and His Performance Of "Baby Doll!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

As little girls we carry our baby dolls around. Some of us still remember their first names, until this very day. In a sense, we never leave our dolls. Somewhere in our Spirits we carry them with us into our womanly persona.

I remember my particular Barbie dolls. I remember having dolls of different colors. I even remember winning prizes of two large stuffed animals at an arcade at Shannon Mall. I had saved up so many tickets, in order to acquire that huge bear. I believe he was dressed like a taxi driver taxi 🚕. I must say he was my pride and joy. It was mainly because I had done the work in earning him. That was it. I had played a number of games, successfully. I did the work of having the right to claim him as my own. Saving away for months at a time. I even remember driving home with Mom during those nights after the mall. How proud I was of my tickets!

Even til’ this day, I desire the collection of dolls. My, how they teach us womenfolk those powerful lessons, along the way. Even now. Even today.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/172122016997350715/

Slim Bryant

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slim_Bryant
https://youtu.be/aq-BbWZYTBM
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3WsUXBfFprxW3eiRcGVsZq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Gina and Jenae Heitkamp of GenGirl Media: “With Middle School Moguls we started a movement to introduce the empowering idea of entrepreneurship and being your own boss to a younger generation.”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Meredith Jacobs of Just Between Us: “Be Open to Inspiration”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How to Deal with Death as an Amish Child

    by Torah Bontrager
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.