Thoughts and Photos: Slim Bryant 🍑

As little girls we carry our baby dolls around. Some of us still remember their first names, until this very day. In a sense, we never leave our dolls. Somewhere in our Spirits we carry them with us into our womanly persona.

I remember my particular Barbie dolls. I remember having dolls of different colors. I even remember winning prizes of two large stuffed animals at an arcade at Shannon Mall. I had saved up so many tickets, in order to acquire that huge bear. I believe he was dressed like a taxi driver taxi 🚕. I must say he was my pride and joy. It was mainly because I had done the work in earning him. That was it. I had played a number of games, successfully. I did the work of having the right to claim him as my own. Saving away for months at a time. I even remember driving home with Mom during those nights after the mall. How proud I was of my tickets!

Even til’ this day, I desire the collection of dolls. My, how they teach us womenfolk those powerful lessons, along the way. Even now. Even today.

Slim Bryant