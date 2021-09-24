Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Thoughts and Photos: Roy Drusky 🍑

Love's Coming and Ending! A Look At ROY DRUSKY, and His Performance Of "Anymore!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

I remember of one love. It was a young love. A high school love. Entering into the first semester of college. I thought we would last forever. We had our lives planned out. Children and everything was supposed to last. That’s until things came crashing down.

I won’t go into the details. Let’s just say it was my first, major heartbreak. When they say the first is the hardest, they speak nothing, but truth! That one took time. It took quite some time to overcome. Nevertheless, it was, overcome. Getting over the pain of a first love is no easy task. Yet, it’s a very important lesson. Love comes and goes. Cycles have their beginning and they have their end.

He didn’t write me a song to end things. Not even a letter. In fact, in my anger, I tore up all the love letters he ever wrote; even some of our pictures, too. More time for a longer conversation.

So, fellow dames, what heartbreak song did he use to break up with, you?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/319263061072441854/

Roy Drusky

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Drusky
https://youtu.be/8etSlkrjXvE
https://open.spotify.com/track/7cdJDZVgxJARFRNG66ImJ3

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wellness Of Stability In Healing From Love’s Brokenness: Roy Drusky

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    A Rosy Heart: Roy Drusky

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Meditation and Song: Roy Drusky

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.