Thoughts and Photos: Beverly Wolff 🍑

Memories of being at the Fox Theater in Downtown, Atlanta continues to ease my mind. I remember it, as fresh as today. Going with Dad to see Jurassic Park was a fascinating on it’s own accord. At last, I was able to explore fiction in the middle of reality. The beauty of the auditorium. There was blue lighting at the top of the ceiling. Yes. It felt as if I was surrounded by Heaven’s gaze.

So many memories in seeing this sign. The space was the same, but the memories were different. The sign. The sign. Afterall, it was the prelude to the precious adventures, that awaited. The outer buildings of Downtown, Atlanta are the preludes to the adventures, that one will partake in when having first arrived. Then, there is the break, during the performances. For a short amount of time, one gets to reflect upon the scenery. All of this is rooted in the perfect timing. All of it.

A photo holds millions of memories. How do yours fit into the lens?

Beverly Wolff