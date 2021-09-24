Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Thoughts and Photos: Beverly Wolff 🍑

When Thoughts Gey Stuck In A Photograph! A Look At The Late BEVERLY WOLFF, and Her Performance Of "Poems Of Love and the Rain: Interlude!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Memories of being at the Fox Theater in Downtown, Atlanta continues to ease my mind. I remember it, as fresh as today. Going with Dad to see Jurassic Park was a fascinating on it’s own accord. At last, I was able to explore fiction in the middle of reality. The beauty of the auditorium. There was blue lighting at the top of the ceiling. Yes. It felt as if I was surrounded by Heaven’s gaze.

So many memories in seeing this sign. The space was the same, but the memories were different. The sign. The sign. Afterall, it was the prelude to the precious adventures, that awaited. The outer buildings of Downtown, Atlanta are the preludes to the adventures, that one will partake in when having first arrived. Then, there is the break, during the performances. For a short amount of time, one gets to reflect upon the scenery. All of this is rooted in the perfect timing. All of it.

A photo holds millions of memories. How do yours fit into the lens?

https://www.pinterest.com/priiincesss/atlanta-photographer-atlantaphotographers/

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff#/media/File%3ABeverly_Wolff.jpg
https://youtu.be/mvEAnB1-jjY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Raining Love: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Symbols and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Time’s Photography and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.