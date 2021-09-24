Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thoughts and Photographs: Beverly Wolff 🍑

We All Have Sorrows, But We Can Live Our Lives! A Look At BEVERLY WOLFF and Her Performance Of "Who Hath Sorrow? Who Hath Woe?" From Act I Of Carry Nation!

Today was a day when I had awaken up with some sorrows. I understood why. It was a fight to get out of bed. A huge fight. I tried and tried, and finally the will power, complied.

Getting up to pray, I realized that there was so much to live for. I still had so much work to do. Couldn’t allow sorrow to get the best of me for this today. So, I pushed and pushed until I was back into an emotional state of balance.

Oh, yes. Despite getting up super early, I had gotten off to a late start. Nevertheless, it was a start. Going out for my morning walk. Preparing breakfast. A shower. A little clean up. And then, off to tackle the work of today. I just had to do it. Just had to force myself to move. Eventually, the sorrow would go away. Yet, it was vital that I move, in order to accomplish what needed to be accomplished for today.

Girls carry many emotions. So do guys. No bias, there. However, for women, it’s just a little more. We have to push through some of the challenges and expectations. In this current world, no one cares if we are tired or have girl issues. We must simply stay pushing; hiding our emotions, at hand. Maybe, we should change that. Maybe? Afterall, feminine biology makes the world, go round!

My personal salvation came from getting up and moving. It was tough. It was frustrating. Yet, Baby, it was worth it! It was so very worth it. Who has sorrow? Who has woe when nature, the Creator, and love is by, your side?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/610237818247070274/

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff#/media/File%3ABeverly_Wolff.jpg
https://youtu.be/V3oVq3lgX3I
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

