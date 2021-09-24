Thoughts and Photographs: Beverly Wolff 🍑

Today was a day when I had awaken up with some sorrows. I understood why. It was a fight to get out of bed. A huge fight. I tried and tried, and finally the will power, complied.

Getting up to pray, I realized that there was so much to live for. I still had so much work to do. Couldn’t allow sorrow to get the best of me for this today. So, I pushed and pushed until I was back into an emotional state of balance.

Oh, yes. Despite getting up super early, I had gotten off to a late start. Nevertheless, it was a start. Going out for my morning walk. Preparing breakfast. A shower. A little clean up. And then, off to tackle the work of today. I just had to do it. Just had to force myself to move. Eventually, the sorrow would go away. Yet, it was vital that I move, in order to accomplish what needed to be accomplished for today.

Girls carry many emotions. So do guys. No bias, there. However, for women, it’s just a little more. We have to push through some of the challenges and expectations. In this current world, no one cares if we are tired or have girl issues. We must simply stay pushing; hiding our emotions, at hand. Maybe, we should change that. Maybe? Afterall, feminine biology makes the world, go round!

My personal salvation came from getting up and moving. It was tough. It was frustrating. Yet, Baby, it was worth it! It was so very worth it. Who has sorrow? Who has woe when nature, the Creator, and love is by, your side?

Beverly Wolff