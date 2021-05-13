Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THOUGHTS

Thoughts. A million thoughts. A million thoughts a minute! That’s what happens in my head. To top it all, they are almost the same – topics, people, things and events. It could be the same with you as well. Most of these thoughts are triggers. What are triggers, you ask? They are blood draining memories […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Thoughts.

A million thoughts.

A million thoughts a minute!

That’s what happens in my head. To top it all, they are almost the same – topics, people, things and events. It could be the same with you as well.

Most of these thoughts are triggers. What are triggers, you ask? They are blood draining memories that let you bleed until the very last drop.

These triggers are the ones you need to handle or manage. They cannot be suppressed. In fact, the more you suppress, I mean, the more effort you put into driving away that thought, the more enlarged the event appears in your head and the more deep rooted your trigger becomes. Been there, done that. Jeopardizes your entire mental state.

Now, who would want that, right? Talking about state of mind, it is only by altering our state of mind that we can handle or manage these triggers. 

And how do we do that, you ask? It is by constantly reminding ourselves that these are our past and have no semblance to what our present and future hold for us. In fact, it is these events that have shaped us the way we are now.

The way forward? Let the thoughts come by. Acknowledge them and allow them to pass. Be grateful for, it all happened. There’s nothing more you could’ve done then and not that it’s in your control now. 

These triggers and memories associated with them are your lessons. Take them in your stride and grow.

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Stress Management — What Is It and How Can I Do It?

    by Amy Trachter
    senses
    Community//

    Re-Regulating our Nervous System using our Senses

    by Benjamin Fry
    Community//

    Facing your fear to build your personal bravery

    by Caroline Pankhurst
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.