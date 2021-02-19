Thought with Action

Thoughts happen all the time, even when you practice meditation

Thinking happens naturally and automatically. Taking action, on the other hand, is a totally different business. How many times have you had an idea and never followed through?

In order to make things happen you need 3 things:

Have an idea

Make a committed decision

Take consistent action

Forget about the How and the When, if you take consistent action it will happen, yes or yes. Often we get wrapped up with the daily routines of work and “busy”-ness, and this doesn’t allow room for creativity. We go, go, go, and then one day we realize we have been living a life that is not fulfilling. I know because I did that for so many years!!!

I thought I loved what I was doing, I thought I was mildly happy, I thought my relationships were okay, until the day I thought everything in my life wasn’t good enough and I decided to live a fulfilling life. My next dilemma was, how was I going to do it?

It took a lot of courage to leave a pretty successful career, leave my country, and leave my loved ones to change my life, to do always and only what I wanted to do.

Throughout my life, I have changed my life several times.

When I felt my life wasn’t good enough, I changed it, I decided I wasn’t going to live a mediocre life. I didn’t want my children to learn to live a mediocre life, I wanted them to be happy, fulfilled in all areas and teach them to go for it, to do whatever it takes to achieve happiness in all areas, at least to always try it!

I am not perfect, my children are not perfect, but I won’t resign to being okay ever anymore, I did it and I didn’t like it. Taking consistent action in my life is a norm, I do it everyday in everything I do, because not doing it is not good enough.

Today when someone asks me, How is your day going? I can say, my day is going great, every day is a great day even when things don’t work out, still I see the good.

Take action every day to have the life you want to have, that brings you happiness.