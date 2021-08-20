Thomas Pipolo of Pip Music: “Take a step back”

Take a step back. In a perfectionist’s mind, it is the end of the world to take a step back from something that you are having trouble with, but almost always, stepping back to gather yourself and take a breath is the right choice. When I was teaching myself how to play the guitar, I got so worked up that I almost smashed it. Thankfully I stopped myself and took a step back by putting the guitar down for two weeks. When I came back after those two weeks, I was able to play better than I ever had before! Sometimes all we need as perfectionists is to cool down and pick it up another day.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Thomas Pipolo, AKA Pip.

This former Division I baseball player’s injuries and mental health derailed his dream of playing pro, but they became the catalyst for finding light in the darkness. New York-bred, self-taught singer-songwriter Thomas Pipolo (Pip), managed his anxiety by picking up a guitar and dusting off a piano for the first time at age 18. Now 7 years later, Pip has attracted loyal fans with his smooth vocals, acoustic guitar and signature baseball cap. Influenced by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, Pip adds a timeless flare to his genre-less songs that transcend generational tastes. Currently working with former Death Row artist Sam Sneed, Pip’s sweet sound and authentic lyrics are on the verge of tapping into a vast audience and resonating with many who have struggled with their dreams and reimagining their identity.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a suburb of NYC called Mamaroneck in an extremely loving and fun Italian-American household! There was never a day or weekend where we weren’t taking a road trip, having family over, going to a game, or doing something fun. I am extremely fortunate to have such a fun-loving and supportive family. They truly inspire me and give me the ability to do what I love, which is the greatest gift I have ever been given! From an early age I always had a bat in my hand or some type of ball. My whole life up until around last year when I graduated college has been dedicated to sports — and specifically playing professional baseball. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play at the division one level, but got stopped just short of my lifelong dream. My baseball journey consisted of a ton of ups and downs, but prepared me for every single thing that I have experienced thus far in the music industry and will in the future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Some people want it to happen, some people wish it would happen, others make it happen.” — Michael Jordan

This quote from Michael Jordan is something that I live by. A lot of times we get stuck in the motions talking about our aspirations and desires. We so often get bogged down in fear, worry, doubt, and counting on others, that we lose sight of the fact that we have the power to make almost anything we want and desire happen! It makes me sad to see people who want and wish things were different, but never take the actions to change their circumstance because of fear and doubt. If you really want something, like Michael Jordan so simply puts, you will make it happen some way or another. There is always a way!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Pursuit of Happyness.” When I saw this movie in 2006, it opened my eyes to just how much grit and persistence it takes to achieve something big. The character in the movie and the man in real life had a dream and a desire to live a life other than the one he was living, and he would not let anything or anyone in his way stop him.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Self-awareness — Understanding your own strengths and weaknesses is something that is easier said than done. But knowing what tasks to delegate and when to bring other people on board to help out is essential to get the highest quality of work possible. If everyone is focused on what they do best, rather than spending a greater amount of energy doing something that they may not be great at, the results go way up.

Relationships first — This isn’t really a character trait, but I think it’s something that all leaders should make a priority. Every single person that I work with, I would want to go have drinks with or hang out with if there was no work involved. I do believe that you can be successful as a team if everyone isn’t the most friendly, but in order to be great and accomplish things that have never been accomplished, I think it is critical that everyone blends together like a family. I am lucky to have a group of people that I can for sure say that this is the case with.

Communication — The ability to keep all members of the team openly communicating about everything that is going on is crucial. Almost every problem that my team and I have ever had to deal with has been due to a lack of communication.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who is unaccepting of any standard short of perfection. For example, if I am playing a gig and sing a total of 15 songs, but mess up on a note in one, the gig was a complete failure.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Honestly, if I didn’t used to be a perfectionist, I don’t think that I would be a musician today. When I was teaching myself how to play the piano, guitar, and sing, the only reason why I didn’t give up was because I could not fall asleep at night knowing that I was not able to accomplish what I had set out to accomplish. Even though this is definitely not the healthiest way to live, it made me practice an absurd amount in such a short period of time, and it allowed me to teach myself within two years how to do everything I do now! I definitely owe my music career to my perfectionism a few years back.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Some of the most talented people I have ever come into contact with were perfectionists. However, their talent only got them so far because they were stifled by their inability to let things flow naturally. When you try too hard, it is very hard to connect with others and you lose what makes us unique, which is our “imperfections.” We spend so much time and energy striving for perfection, when what people really want to see and what people really connect with is imperfection. This is because perfection is unrelatable! The minute I stopped “trying,” is the minute I felt free and my natural ability began to take over. The best ideas began to flow. And most importantly, I was and still am the happiest I have ever been.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfection is impossible. One can only chase something that is impossible to achieve for so long until you feel as if you are “stuck.” I have no clue about the actual science behind it, but when I am overthinking or trying to be perfect while doing anything music related, I feel as if I am just a millisecond or so off. This causes you to lose connection with the timing and feeling that music requires. Over time, as people allow perfectionism to compound, you lose the natural touch necessary to do whatever it is that you need to do.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Take a step back.

In a perfectionist’s mind, it is the end of the world to take a step back from something that you are having trouble with, but almost always, stepping back to gather yourself and take a breath is the right choice. When I was teaching myself how to play the guitar, I got so worked up that I almost smashed it. Thankfully I stopped myself and took a step back by putting the guitar down for two weeks. When I came back after those two weeks, I was able to play better than I ever had before! Sometimes all we need as perfectionists is to cool down and pick it up another day.

Don’t try

For a non perfectionist, this is horrible advice. But for a perfectionist it is perfect because we naturally try WAY TOO HARD. Our “not trying” is just as good if not better than most people’s average effort. In the moments where you realize you are working yourself up too much, remind yourself to take the foot off of the gas just a bit and you will be more than fine.

Manage it don’t try and get rid of it.

We have to remember that timing is everything, and more times than not, timing is working in our favor. For example, if 2AM and I had perfected the song that got Sam Sneed out of his chair the day prior, we would have never met Sam!

Done is better than perfect

Perfection will slow you down or completely stop your progress. I am all for making something as good as possible before letting it go, but at some point you have to tell yourself it is better to get what it is you are working on out in the world, than not getting it out at all. Get the task at hand done and you will learn from its “imperfections” moving forward.

Take action over perfection

Overthinking how to do something new will overwhelm your mind. Whenever I feel myself slipping back into my old habits, I try and remind myself that Rome was not built in one day. If I focus on getting 1 percent better each and every day — which is something that seems so obtainable — over the course of months and years, that is going to compound into something great.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to inspire people to be their 100 percent authentic self. It takes a lot of self-awareness to know exactly who we are as individuals, but if you can cut through some of the noise, we all have something that we are either hiding, not doing, and/or holding back because of what others may think or say. This would be my choice because through personal experience, it wasn’t until I came to terms with the fact that I needed to seek help for my anxiety, or came to terms with the fact that maybe I was meant to play music instead of baseball, that I felt one hundred percent fulfilled as a human. Once I stepped into my true self, the whole world started to open up for me and everything began to be so much more effortless and natural. If more people would be themselves by chasing after their dream instead of being miserable doing a job they hate, or seeking help even though it may make you feel weak, or posting a video of you singing even though you may be “known” for something else etc…, there would be a lot more happiness. And to me happiness = success.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Talk about a tough question!! I think I would choose Ryan Tedder. His success as a songwriter and lead singer for One Republic is something that I would love to dive into and learn more about. Specifically, I would pepper him with questions about his ability to put into words, feelings that everyone feels and can relate to in such a cool and consistent way. I would love one day to model my career after his. Having the ability to work with major artists on their projects while having a massive artist career, putting out my own records is the ultimate goal!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on all socials @pipmusic_

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you!!