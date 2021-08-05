Thomas ‘Pip’ Pipolo: “Don’t force it”

Don’t force it. When I first started writing, I would sit down and “try” to write. I have come to learn that when you try to make something good, more times than not it does not come out good! It is when I am most inspired and let it happen naturally that the best material and ideas come about!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Thomas Pipolo, AKA Pip.

This former Division I baseball player’s injuries and mental health derailed his dream of playing pro, but they became the catalyst for finding light in the darkness. Westchester NY-bred, self-taught singer-songwriter Thomas Pipolo (Pip), managed his anxiety by picking up a guitar and dusting off a piano for the first time at age 18. Now 7 years later, Pip has attracted loyal fans with his smooth vocals, acoustic guitar and signature baseball cap. Influenced by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, Pip adds a timeless flare to his genre-less songs that transcend generational tastes. Currently working with Dr. Dre’s producing partner, Sam Sneed, Pip’s sweet sound and authentic lyrics are on the verge of tapping into a vast audience and resonating with many who have struggled with their dreams and reimagining their identity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a suburb of NYC called Mamaroneck in an extremely loving and fun Italian-American household! There was never a day or weekend where we weren’t taking a road trip, having family over, going to a game, or doing something fun. I am extremely fortunate to have such a fun-loving and supportive family. They truly inspire me and give me the ability to do what I love, which is the greatest gift I have ever been given! From an early age I always had a bat in my hand or some type of ball. My whole life up until around last year when I graduated college has been dedicated to sports — and specifically playing professional baseball. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play at the division one level, but got stopped just short of my lifelong dream. My baseball journey consisted of a ton of ups and downs, but prepared me for every single thing that I have experienced thus far in the music industry and will in the future.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

One Thanksgiving dinner at my aunt’s house around 7 years ago, I was taking a break after eating way too much food and happened to walk into a room in the house where there sat an old, dusty piano that no one ever touched. I don’t know what made me want to open it up and learn a song that day, but that’s exactly what I did. After never having touched or played a piano in my life, I was able to teach myself how to play a song in a few hours, and from that point on I was hooked. That day led to my parents getting me a keyboard for my birthday, and my sisters getting me an acoustic guitar for Christmas not too long after. I would head downstairs to my basement for hours every night to learn a new song on the piano or guitar, and eventually — still to my disbelief — started to (somehow) sing. I still laugh to this day about how I somehow am able to sing and play these instruments.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Around a month and a half ago (May 2021), my producer 2AM and I had a studio session at Superior Studios on Long Island. This is owned and ran by a great producer and friend that goes by Gramz. In this same studio, Gramz has a one chair barbershop where he gives cuts. That same day, when 2AM and I walked into the studio, Gramz was giving a haircut to a man. Gramz told us to set up and get started and that he’d be right with us in 5. As we were setting up, 2AM began to play some of the songs we had been working on over the speakers in the studio. All of a sudden, the man in the chair getting the haircut starts going crazy to the music, and screams out loud “Who the heck produced this and is singing on this track?!?” We later came to realize that it was Gramz friend Sam Sneed, Dr. Dre’s friend, co-producer, and former artist on Death Row Records back in the day. From that moment on, we all hit it off and we have been working together ever since!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake, or almost mistake I ever made was when I was learning how to play the acoustic guitar. Even though teaching myself how to play the piano was extremely difficult, learning the guitar was ten times harder! About two weeks into it, I was so mad that I wasn’t making any progress that I went outside and almost smashed it. Instead of smashing it, thankfully I put it in my garage to put it away forever with the intention to never see it again. Thank god I didn’t smash it because two weeks later, I went to grab it again and somehow, playing it started to click. If I were to have smashed it that day, I would have never learned how to sing, and would not be doing what I am doing today haha.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

This is a hard question because the team and I are working on so many projects and great music it is hard to keep track! Right now, I am super excited about the release of my new single “Sinatra Swag,” which is an awesome summer track that is a mix of an old and new school sound that can get people up and dancing!

We are in the process of finishing up around 30+ songs and demos that I am super excited about as well! A lot of which will be released this summer, and some of which will be pitched to big artists and possibly released at a later date.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s important to have diversity represented in film, television, and music because the arts are something that strongly influences culture and society. If the arts are inclusive and diverse, culture will be influenced to do the same. Personally, my team consists of men and women who are of all different races, ethnicities, and religions. We as a group really don’t see color or backgrounds, we see great character and talent. And at the end of the day, I think society as a whole would be better to judge people based on those traits than anything else. We are all at the end of the day, on the same team as human beings and people striving to entertain and inspire.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t force it.

When I first started writing, I would sit down and “try” to write. I have come to learn that when you try to make something good, more times than not it does not come out good! It is when I am most inspired and let it happen naturally that the best material and ideas come about!

2. Be you.

Such a cliche, but I think it’s the most important thing that we can do as humans. As it relates to my career, I was afraid in the beginning of putting the many different musical influences in my work. My fear of being all over the place in terms of sound and lyrics was stopping me from letting the music flow out naturally. Once I stopped caring if something sounded country, or acoustic, or hip hop etc…, I began to make music that sounded unique to me, and different to everyone else!

3. Find a team

In the beginning, I was always trying to do everything myself. Once I began to open up and trust others with my creative vision, great things began to happen, and things became A LOT easier.

4. Just do it

It took me so long to start posting covers and showing people I played and sang because I didn’t feel like I was good enough and I was afraid of what people were going to think! Good thing I overcame this fear because I know it is something that unfortunately paralyzes a lot of people from going after something they are passionate about. I have failed a lot and every time, I have come out the other side learning something that has helped me in the future. It’s never as bad as our minds can make us think it may turn out to be.

5. Have Fun

Another cliche, but something that I and all of us need to remind ourselves of. At the end of the day, I am doing what I love and am loving what I do! Why not enjoy every second of it!!!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This is a great question because I feel many songwriters feel as if they need to write a thousand songs or a song a day to get something great. I couldn’t disagree more. What works for others may not work for you! That may be the right advice for some, but for me personally, I have found it so critical to not force songwriting. I simply pick up the guitar or hop on the piano when I feel inspired. More times than not, when I do this, a great idea comes about. It wasn’t until I let go and really stopped forcing “a writing session,” that I began to truly write quality records. Just make sure that when you do feel inspired, to go pick up the guitar and write, even if you are in bed in the middle of the night or don’t feel like it! (Some of the best songs I have written have been this way!)

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement it would be to inspire people to be their 100 percent authentic self. It takes a lot of self-awareness to know exactly who we are as individuals, but if you can cut through some of the noise, we all have something that we are either hiding, not doing, and/or holding back because of what others may think or say. This would be my choice because through personal experience, it wasn’t until I came to terms with the fact that I needed to seek help for my anxiety, or came to terms with the fact that maybe I was meant to play music instead of baseball that I felt one hundred percent fulfilled as a human. Once I stepped into my true self, the whole world started to open up for me and everything began to be so much more effortless and natural. If more people would be themselves, by chasing after their dream instead of being miserable doing a job they hate, or seeking help even though it may make you seem weak, or posting a video of you singing even though you may be “known” for something else etc…, there would be a lot more happiness. And to me happiness = success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for the entire group of producers, songwriters, and artists that I work with and am proud to call great friends on a daily basis. 2AM, Ali Soomro, EMME, Alex DeSalvo, Sam Sneed, Gramz, and many more! Without this group of talented people, I would not be able to make any of the thousands of ideas happen, that I have for lyrics, melodies, visuals, etc… As a former college baseball player and an athlete my whole life, I have always been a part of a team. I honestly do not think I would be doing what I am doing now if it weren’t for all of them. They truly have hopped in the fire knowing that it would be a long road to the top. It is always sweeter to share it with others, and man will it be one big party when we all get to where we want to go.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“In order to be who you really want, you must be who you truly are first.”

This is a quote from my former mental strength coach Justin Sua at IMG Academy Florida, and current Mental Performance coach for the Tampa Bay Rays. When I first heard this, it didn’t make much sense. It is hard to grasp who and what we all are as individuals. Like I stated earlier, I have grown to realize that the world opens up when you open up to it. It is not until we are authentic, that things happen and flow as we wish.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Talk about a tough question!! I think I would choose Ryan Tedder. His success as a songwriter and lead singer for One Republic is something that I would love to dive into and learn more about. Specifically, I would pepper him with questions about his ability to put into words, feelings that everyone feels and can relate oo in such a cool and consistent way. I would love one day to model my career after his. Having the ability to work with major artists on their projects while having a massive artist career, putting out my own records is the ultimate goal!

How can our readers follow you online?

On all socials @pipmusic_

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.