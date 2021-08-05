Thomas Fellger of Veritas Entertainment: “Stay at the forefront of new formats and stay connected to the community you have created so that you can be their voice with publishers and league owners”

Stay at the forefront of new formats and stay connected to the community you have created so that you can be their voice with publishers and league owners. Represent the community as a type of ‘union,’ listen to their needs and find ways for their voices to be heard.

As a part of our series about what’s around the corner for the toy, game, and video game industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Thomas Fellger.

Thomas Fellger is a Founding Partner and the CEO of icon group, a WPP network company. Established in 2003, icon group has been disrupting markets with innovative strategies for some of the world’s most recognizable brands for over 17 years. Thomas has been at the forefront of this innovation at icon group, enabling its clients and empowering its teams to defy convention and push for groundbreaking work. As icon group CEO, he oversees two entities: icon impact, an international innovation agency, and icon ventures, a 30M dollars venture capital fund that invests in the ventures that enable traditional companies to reinvent their business models for the future.

Thomas is also an investor in, as well as the CEO and Chairman of Veritas Entertainment, which builds venues under the name LVL, the scale of which is unparalleled in the esports and gaming industry. He has also pioneered Das Race, a brand-new entertainment format that blends the physical aspects of traditional RC racing with the virtual world of gaming, connecting virtual racers from all over the world onto a physical track. He also serves as a mentor for APEX, as an advisor to the UN General Assembly, and sits on the advisory of several startups.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I founded icon group, formerly iconmobile group, back in 2003 when my co-founders and I saw an opportunity to create digital products and services for mobile devices — years before smartphones and app stores even existed. I studied in Japan in the late ’90s and caught a glimpse of what was to come in the West. When I got back to Germany, I knew we had to start to build the future.

We went from designing digital products and services for mobile devices to delivering sustainable solutions and transforming business models that drive change across a range of industries, from automotive and consumer goods to financial services and health care. I’ve always been one to chart my own path and knew from early on in my life that I wanted to leave a lasting mark on this world by imagining the future and then building it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We actually built a connected toothbrush for a company, but they chose not to move forward. I knew that this was the future and instead of taking no for an answer, I flew to Cincinnati and presented to P&G.

I learned that when you know you are on to something, don’t take no for an answer. Instead, make sure you find partners who understand what you are trying to achieve. Now, with millions of toothbrushes sold, we have proof that this product was worth fighting for.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In 2008, like many other businesses, we were beginning to see the early impact of the financial crisis. We lost a major project due to a client’s cash flow issues. An unfortunate aspect of being in the innovation business is that in tough times, ‘experimental’ budgets are often the first to go. After weeks of dodging questions, our CFO at the time finally called as I was getting off a plane in LA and informed me that with the current state of our cash flow, we wouldn’t be able to make the upcoming payroll.

I immediately booked a flight back to Berlin. To this day I don’t know why the Lufthansa ticketing agent upgraded me to First Class. Maybe it was because I was visibly stressed, or because she saw, after scanning my passport, that I had just arrived in LA from Berlin but was headed back, and figured something must have been up.

As soon as I sat down I got to work on a presentation that demonstrated clearly that we were in the business of future-proofing our clients’ businesses. My friendly neighbor saw the slides I was working on and started to ask about the business I was in. He was intrigued by our Automotive HMI work which had just begun with the launch of icon incar, our first subsidiary which started with the idea that the introduction of digital interfaces in cars brought unlimited potential to revolutionize the way drivers experience their vehicles. After a few glasses of wine and a very interesting discussion, I learned that my new friend was Dr. Hans-Peter Wild, one of the wealthiest people in Switzerland. Mr. Wild was responsible for the global expansion of the company his parents founded and helped to diversify their portfolio of food and beverage flavorings, which included the launch of Capri Sun, among other things.

Once we were acquainted, I told him the deeper details of our crisis and I could tell he empathized. Even still, I was completely shocked when he suddenly offered me the cash we needed in the form of a loan. Not only did he offer me the money without having any real details whatsoever about me or my business, he told me to name my terms. I was floored. To this day, when I think back to this moment in time, I can’t help but feel deep gratitude toward Dr. Wild for his belief in me and his contribution to the company.

The next day I flew to Zurich to pick up the check, and the fill-in-the-blanks contract. Back in Berlin, almost no one believed that this was the way we were able to get out of our jam. It’s a pretty unbelievable story that I love to share.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Everything we do at icon group is geared toward creating compelling user experiences to establish successful customer relationships. From creating the first connected toothbrush with Oral-B to designing and developing a connected kitchen in partnership with B/S/H, we are proud of the work we’ve done to help traditional companies reinvent their business models and reach new customers in innovative ways.

While building the future fuels me, it’s our work with non-profit organizations that is the most fulfilling. We partnered with the United Nations World Food Programm to create and launch ShareTheMeal, an app that enables people to “share their meals” with children in need with the goal of building a world with zero hunger. To date, through the generosity of millions using the app, the United Nations World Food Programme has been able to provide 115MM meals to children around the world and counting.

The essence of what we do is to design and develop services and products that will change the world, and the fact we have brands and organizations that trust us to be their innovation partner is a massive privilege for us.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell us about the technological innovations in gaming that you are working on?

We transform and grow businesses and brands through innovative experiences, and the same rings true in the gaming space. Das Race is a brand-new entertainment format that blends the physical aspects of traditional RC racing with the virtual world of gaming, connecting virtual racers from all over the world onto a physical track. The one-of-a-kind smart track we created is equipped with speed-boosting stripes, gadget pickup points, secret shortcuts, and other performance-enhancing items. The custom-built cars are remotely controlled via the internet and players are able to sabotage each other with power-ups, invert other driver’s controls, apply speed boosts, and explore the perfect line in a truly augmented racing experience. Das Race is leveling up the future of entertainment in gaming and we can’t wait to show the world what is next for Das Race this year.

Additionally, I am the CEO and Chairman of Veritas Entertainment, which builds venues under the name LVL, the scale of which is unparalleled in the esports and gaming industry. We created LVL to fill a gap that currently exists in the landscape of physical gaming and esports venues. It’s not only a facility for professional teams to practice, but it’s a hub for entertainment, collaboration, and connection.

How do you think this might disrupt the status quo?

The future of gaming will revolve around creating tangible yet dynamic entertaining experiences. Das Race and Veritas Entertainment are both enabling people to experience gaming and esports like never before by merging the physical and digital worlds. For Das Race, we are introducing a brand new entertainment format with future plans of promoting social impacts on a global scale. For Veritas, our LVL facility is creating a cult out of gaming by providing a centralized and physical location for pro and amateur gamers to hang out, train, compete, and be entertained. In addition to a full-stack production studio and mind-blowing VR experiences, LVL is pushing boundaries with a noise-canceling dome that enables the venue to host professional esports matches in the closest proximity to the audience and casters. Interactivity is at the core of all we do, and LVL provides an avenue for the gaming community to get closer to their favorite superstars and engage on a real level.

You, of course, know that games and toys are not simply entertainment, but they can be used for important purposes. What is the “purpose” or mission behind your company? How do you think you are helping people or society?

Part of the Das Race mission is to build the future of entertainment while promoting social impact on a global scale. During the pandemic, Das Race was able to provide entertainment as an escape while keeping people safe from COVID. On a personal level, I hope initiatives like Das Race inspire people to dream big and do whatever it takes to make their dreams a reality. When I was a kid, I loved playing with a remote-controlled car, but it ended up boring me after a week because I had to play by myself. Blending both physical and digital worlds to create Das Race is a manifestation of my childhood dreams and reminds me that dreaming without limits has the possibility to impact the world.

I’m very interested in the interface between games and education. How do you think more people (parents, teachers etc.) or institutions (work, school etc.) can leverage toys or gamification to enhance education?

The education system is still the same as it was in the industrial era, even if we are generally smarter. Today’s youth in America can name 150 Pokémon, but yet struggle to name five American presidents. We can take a lot of lessons from gaming and apply them to the educational landscape like how important it is to use storytelling to fit a learner’s needs or how experiential learning is beneficial to students. With gaming, you are not learning through theory but through experience and this is lacking in most educational settings. At LVL, our gaming and esports facility in Berlin, a school teacher used the influencer booth to teach history lessons about Medieval Times using the game Assassin’s Creed. Originally, he streamed on Twitch just for his class, but it was so engaging that his stream had hundreds of students watching over time. This is a great example I’ve witnessed of gaming being successfully applied in school.

How would you define a “successful” game or toy? Can you share an example of a game or toy that you hold up as an aspiration?

A successful game is one that allows for total immersion and ongoing engagement. Games like CS:GO have been around for at least ten years and succeed because they are deeply connected to, and understand, their target groups and how to keep them engaged.

What are the “5 Things You Need to Know To Create a Successful Game” and why.

It would be hard for me to confidently share the five things you need to know to create a successful game as I have not done that, but I can tell you five things you need to know to create a successful gaming brand that engages gamers to be part of our community.

1 — Build a platform to establish and grow your community by merging the physical and digital components of the gaming experience.

2 — Create a cult where gamers feel a sense of belonging no matter where they are in the world.

3 — Give the community opportunities to participate in things they usually couldn’t do themselves like access to big tournaments, their favorite players, or a taste of fame without being famous.

4 — Stay at the forefront of new formats and stay connected to the community you have created so that you can be their voice with publishers and league owners. Represent the community as a type of ‘union,’ listen to their needs and find ways for their voices to be heard.

5 — Establish an environment around gaming that enhances the entire experience — even for those who are not hardcore gamers — to grow the community beyond its core.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to inspire the world to use gamification to do good like what we are doing with Das Race. It’s a new entertainment format combined with a new way of fundraising, bringing gamers around the world together to do good while having fun.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One thing I’ve learned over time is there is power in taking all my personal and professional interests in life and bringing them together. In Steven Johnson’s Everything Bad is Good for You book, he introduces a concept called ‘telescoping’ which is defined as the mental labor of managing simultaneous objectives. The reason for the name ‘telescoping’ is that there’s a series of ‘nested objectives’ which is to say, nothing happens in isolation. This book was transformative for me and reminded me that my work in gaming, innovation, and automotive can be tied together to create better experiences in the world.

