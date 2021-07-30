Thomas Dahlborg of Dahlborg HealthCARING Leadership Group: “Know the problem you are trying to solve and how to measure “

We must ensure that together we create a shared purpose and that this purpose is driven both from top to bottom and vice versa and articulate the associated goals clearly — know the problem you are trying to solve and how to measure (understanding when done well our communities will drive to the next level).

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Tom Dahlborg.

Tom Dahlborg began his career within the walls of a community hospital where he witnessed the impact of relationship and connection (of love) on clinicians and staff, on patients and families, and on communities.

Now with over 37 years as a healthcare leader and patient and child advocate, and also as a patient who himself was informed he would never work again and to get in line for a heart transplant, he continues to drive the transformation of healthcare to healthCARING.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Beginning my career within the walls of a community hospital as a transport aid, IV aid, and housekeeper, I witnessed the impact of relationship and connection within a healthcare system on clinicians and staff, and patients and families, and communities. Now with over 37 years as a healthcare leader, and also as a patient who himself was informed he would never work again and to get in line for a heart transplant, I position leaders (in healthcare and beyond) to engage heart and mind in all we do so that we each embrace and embody compassion, care, and love, while leveraging science and evidence, to honor our calling and achieve betterment for all.

My thirty-seven years in healthcare have led me on quite a journey. From the front lines of care to such leadership roles as: the Parent Partner Leader for the National Institute for Children’s Health Quality (NICHQ — previously the pediatric division of IHI) and where I also wore the VP of Strategy and CFO hats; the COO for Martin’s Point Health Care (a military healthcare organization); the Executive Director of the Hygeia Foundation (a non-profit healthcare research institute and innovation laboratory); the Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Clinical Systems Improvement (Mi-CCSI); and the President & CEO of Dahlborg HealthCARING Leadership Group, LLC (DHLG); amongst others.

And through it all, I learned the “Both And”.

Yes, the heart (the why) is essential to setting vision, leading, and providing optimal care and achieving the quadruple aim. And so is the mind (the what and the how). As a wonderful nurse once shared with me, “Yes, tell me why, but also show me where to put my hands so I can best meet the needs of my patients.”

We must truly love ourselves and others and we must seek out the best evidence always to ensure we are honoring our callings and helping to better lives (and support dying journeys for those who are on that path).

“Either Or” is not enough. “Both And” is essential.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The following is a story excerpted from my book “From Heart to Head & Back Again … a journey through the healthcare system, which takes place when I was working for a military healthcare organization, and we (my colleague Michelle and I) were seeking out the voices of our customers as part of a quality improvement process to better care for those we serve. This highlights for me many of the opportunities we each have in healthcare to fan the flames of good while also improving the system, and bettering care for all, and in this case for our veterans and their families.

Mike in this story is a military veteran. Linda is his devoted wife.

“Before I forget, I want to tell you about getting the prescriptions I refilled for Mike at your pharmacy the day of his appointment.”

We had our own pharmacy at this particular clinic site.

“As I was saying, Mike seemed okay at the time not talking about any mental health stuff with the new doctor.” And then Linda turned directly to me, “Again, he was very nice. Just new. And apparently very rushed.”

“Anyway, I could tell Mike was tired, and I will be honest, I was tired too, don’t you know,” Linda continued with a smile. And I could see the radiance reemerge in her face as her blue eyes sparkled again.

She continued, “So when we got off the elevator, I told him, ‘Mike, you sit down, and I will go stand in line for your prescriptions.’ There was quite a line at the time, but Mike needed his scripts, and I was going to stand there as long as it took.”

“Yes, I know. It can get very busy for sure,” Michelle responded empathetically.

“Mike knows to follow orders,” Linda said as she began to laugh heartily, “And especially from me!”

Oh, how I loved seeing and hearing this beautiful woman laugh and, of course, Michelle and I laughed too. Perhaps too soon though.

And after she caught her breath, the smile was again gone from her face.

“So, I got in line. And although there was another window to the pharmacy, that one was not open, so I stood behind seven or eight other people and waited my turn.”

“How long was your wait?”

“Oh, not too long, Michelle.”

“Is that ‘not too long’ from the perspective of a dutiful soldier’s wife?” I asked.

“Oh, you caught me, Tom.” Linda responded with a smirk as she pointed at me. “You caught me. You are right. Like I said, trained to follow orders and not complain.”

After taking another sip of tea, Linda did share with us that she waited over forty minutes in the line for her husband’s prescription refills while being very tired, worrying about Mike not having his mental health items discussed, and as her legs ached.

And as she did, my heart ached.

“But I don’t want this to be about me.”

“Linda, we are here to serve all of our members and patients and their families. That means you too. And by learning from you, we can help others,” Michelle responded.

Linda paused for a bit, looking as if she was debating whether to share more or not, and then eventually said, “Well. Do you know what the pharmacist said to me when I finally got to the open window?”

With Michael Jordan’s words still echoing in my ears I was ready. Tell us, Linda. Tell us exactly what was said, I thought to myself as I prepared to respond. But she beat me to it.

“Well, let me tell you.”

Linda’s smile was still nowhere to be seen.

“When I handed the two prescription refills to the pharmacist I said to him, ‘My husband’s stomach has been bothering him for a long time and he finds that having ‘coated’ tablets,” Linda stopped for a moment and looked from Michelle to me, “I didn’t know what else to call them,” she then continued, “I said to him, ‘having ‘coated’ tablets would be best because the non-coated tablets upset his stomach.”

Linda paused again. And again, I could see tears well up in her eyes as she leaned back in her chair and placed one of her delicate hands to her shoulder and the other up toward her neck as if she were protecting herself from an expected blow.

And as she looked to the floor she said as her voice began to tremble, “He said,” and then her voice broke, “No, he screamed so everyone around could hear,” and as she continued her voice got softer, “he screamed, ‘Who the Hell do you think you are?! Who!? I can’t get that for you! How the hell do you think I can get them just for you?’”

My heart pounded as my stomach became hollow. This smart, kind, loving, supportive, amazing woman … who reminded me so of my Nana, was being harmed by the system I supported. By the system we created.

My head and heart began to battle internally, “NO! How could this be? It is not possible.” And I could feel my defenses rising I must admit.

But eventually both my head and heart won and the unexpressed defensiveness, ‘Thank God unexpressed,’ was pushed aside as my heart and mind opened further.

Linda sat for a long while not moving, just staring at the floor as I projected that she was reliving being yelled at in front of many as she tried to get two prescriptions refilled while protecting her husband from more harm. I also projected how she must have felt with her dignity (a dignity she carried so very well with her warm smile and big heart married to her tenacity and love for her husband) being stripped away publicly.

“Tom,” Linda finally said (so low I had to lean over the table to hear her).

“Yes.”

“I simply wanted to take care of my husband the way he has always taken care of me. To take care of him the way he always took care of his men. To take care of …”

She began to trail off, so I simply waited.

“I simply wanted to take care of him the way I would want someone to take care of …”

Again, quiet as Linda’s hand moved from her shoulder to the table and eventually to mine.

“The way I would want someone to take care of me,” she cried.

I was wrong.

No matter how much the health system tried to take it … this amazing woman’s dignity was never lost.

I learned much from Linda and Mike. I learned much from the voice of the customer process. I learned the importance of behavioral-medical integration, I learned the importance of systems and system design, I learned the impact of burnout in healthcare and how it leads to bad behavior and adverse impact, and I learned the power of love for one human being for another and how important love truly is in transforming a healthcare system to a healthCARING system.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Over my career, having been a healthcare CFO and leading contracting and network development departments for both health systems and payers, I have developed P4P (pay for performance), capitation, Fee-for-Service (FFS), quality-based incentives, and other innovative payment models.

But early on in my career I was not aware of the power of these models. I remember one day while working for one of the largest HMOs in New England one of my leaders saying to me, “We dictate how care is provided by how we pay our providers and hospitals.” And, of course, I made the mistake of saying, “No. That can’t be. Healthcare provision is based on evidence and research and what is best for the patient.”

Years later, in speaking with a good friend and healthcare quality leader I heard, “Once we have a financial model in place, our ability to improve healthcare provision will be much more attainable.”

And it still amazed me the power of financial models on patients receiving the highest-quality, best evidence-based care. And yet I still believed (believe) that this must change.

It should not require a financial model to be in place prior to doing the right thing. Patients are being wounded (and worse.) Families are being harmed. Communities are being hurt.

We need to identify those people who are not reliant on a new financial incentive to do what is right, those people who truly care, and ensure they are positioned to both lead and serve to improve the healthcare system.

And …

We need to work to align financial models. But choosing to wait on 100% financial alignment must not be an option.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We often hear people share the “Life Lesson Quote” that INTEGRITY is “doing the right thing when NO ONE is looking.”

TRUTH … It is far harder to do the right thing when EVERYONE is looking. When the right thing is unpopular, when doing the right thing will cause discomfort to self or others, and when doing the right thing will personally cost you.

In 1957, John F. Kennedy wrote his Pulitzer Prize winning book “Profiles in Courage” about this very thing. About leaders who behaved with bravery and integrity for the betterment of others … in the public eye for all to witness. And that is what this world needs of all of us … especially at this time in our history.

“It comes down to doing the right thing at the right time.”

– Holly Holm, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion

NOTE: It is ALWAYS the right time.

So, I would evolve the integrity life lesson quote to: “Do the right thing ALWAYS and together let’s better the world for All.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The pandemic has impacted this world in profound ways. It has shone additional light on goodness and opportunities within the healthcare system and provided ample opportunity to innovate, transform and better how and what we do. (Our why should not have changed.)

With my many hats on, i.e., healthcare leader, writer, speaker, coach, I have been blessed with many opportunities to recognize and share gratitude for the goodness within the system while also leading and serving to achieve improvement and betterment (all marrying heart and mind).

A few examples within the healthcare system (the first three of which I am wearing my Executive Director hat for the Michigan Center for Clinical Systems Improvement (Mi-CCSI)) …

With overdose deaths continuing to increase across the nation, i.e., in the 12-month period preceding June 2020, there was a near 6% increase in overdose deaths as compared to the 12-month period preceding June 2019 …

We are evolving a Treating Pain and Addiction program which will continue to emphasize psychosocial and non-pharmaceutical interventions, explore the development and maximization of multi-disciplinary teams to treat patients with pain and OUD/SUD and provide introductions to addiction and opioid weaning strategies.

We have developed and implemented (and are now moving into a second year) an innovative virtual learning collaborative focusing on improving Substance Use Disorder Treatment with keen foci including such things as:

Safe Prescribing / Harm Reduction

Clinical Decision Supports within a Collaborative Care Model

Mitigating real and perceived MAT/SUD treatment barriers

Provider burnout

2. With burnout having such a significant impact on health and well-being of clinical team members (e.g., one physician per day in America is committing suicide) and patients and families (the presence of burnout among health professionals is associated with worsening patient safety) …

We are implementing Team-based Care models/approaches to best achieve the quadruple aim while homing in on improvement and innovation in behavioral-medical integration (to also address the mental health crisis in America), SUD and more.

3. Americans are getting older and sicker. Many people living with a chronic life-threatening illness either do not receive any palliative care or receive services only in the last phase of their illness. And often people do not receive palliative and end of life care that respects their culture, their preferences, their goals. Now add to these facts that ten percent of all healthcare spending in the U.S. goes toward end-of-life care.

With all this in mind, we are currently developing a state-wide Palliative Care program based on the eight domains of palliative care (see below) to improve care and outcomes for All.

Eight Domains of Palliative Care

Structures and processes of care

Physical aspects of care

Psychological and psychiatric aspects of care

Social aspects of care

Spiritual, religious, and existential aspects of care

Cultural aspects of care

Care of the imminently dying patient

Ethical and legal aspects of care

4. The importance of balancing Heart and Mind remains another priority for me; and my book “From Heart to Head & Back Again … a journey through the healthcare system” continues to be a key tool in communicating this message and has led (and is leading to) speaking and additional writing engagements focused on its many messages and vision of transforming healthcare to healthCARING.

Expanding beyond healthcare, and yet with direct ties to well-being and healthCARING …

The statistics on bullying and youth suicide are alarming:

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people, resulting in about 4,400 deaths per year, according to the CDC.

For every suicide among young people, there are at least 100 suicide attempts.

Almost half a million children attempt suicide per year.

Over 14 percent of high school students have considered suicide, and almost 7 percent have attempted it.

Bully victims are between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims, according to studies by Yale University.

A study in Britain found that at least half of suicides among young people are related to bullying.

10- to 14-year-old girls may be at even higher risk for suicide, according to the study above.

According to statistics reported by ABC News, nearly 30 percent of students are either bullies or victims of bullying, and 160,000 kids stay home from school every day because of fear of bullying.

And with all these stats (and please note these ‘stats’ represent individual children) in heart and mind …

I continue to leverage the messages from within my book “The Big Kid and Basketball … and the Lessons he taught his Father and Coach,” and associated speaking engagements, to call attention to, to inform, to educate, and to provide insights into what does not work to stop bullying, what does work, and what can be done today by each of us to stop bullying of children and the adverse impact.

This work has also led to the call for a second edition of “The Big Kid and Basketball” with an expanded focus on the tangible things we each can do each day to stop bullying.

And this has also led to additional speaking engagements where I am blessed to bring many of these lessons learned to healthcare as together, we work to address bullying and other disruptive behaviors harming many.

5. Aligned with bullying are other aspects of child well-being, e.g., adverse childhood experiences (ACES), trauma, and on the other side — building resiliency.

I am currently in the development of a child book series which will focus on helping children find their own agency within (rather than a without focus) and do so with short story telling and a variety of creative edutainment approaches. The initial feedback from trauma experts and award-winning journalists and children’s book authors is terrific while also highlighting the need for this type of message for our children.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is one who balances heart and mind. One who understands and lives by the power of empathy, compassion, authentic connection and relationship, and trust … by the power of love.

And who understands and lives by the power of science and evidence, while also understanding their limitations. Please refer to Dr. John Ioannidis’ (Stanford University) work which has challenged existing clinical research and has found that 80 percent of non-randomized studies and 25 percent of randomized studies are wrong and yet often still informing the standard of care.

An excellent healthcare provider engages both heart and mind:

to ensure he/her is caring for self first (for only when we are whole are we best positioned to serve others).

to ensure his/her patients feel heard (the power of listening to understand), feel safe, feel honored, feel embraced.

to best leverage technology as a tool to enhance connection, relationship and trust (not to replace).

to bring forth the best evidence and then co-create with the patient (and family as appropriate) the best care path forward aligned with the patient’s preferences, culture, desires, wishes, goals.

And does so while …

creating and enhancing teamness within his/her care team (dysfunctional care teams lead to harm).

embracing proven non-medical approaches which best align with the patient’s preferences, culture, desires, wishes, goals.

understanding the impact of social determinants (influencers) of health, health inequities and health disparities on health outcomes, (and finds pathways for these too to be addressed)

understanding the importance of cultural respect and has the ability to honor same.

understanding the impact of community-based resources (and engaging same) to further support patients and families to meet these needs.

… and who finds joy each day in the work.

An excellent healthcare provider works within healthcare and yet provides healthCARING for All.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

As I process the wide variety of impacts the pandemic has and will continue to have on healthcare, on patients and families, on doctors and nurses and all who work in this space, and on communities, and well beyond…

I think of this now, as together we seek a pathway forward to healthCARING, informed by all we learn as we, with the best intentions, make decisions that ideally do great good.

In July 2016, as one of eighteen experts, I was asked to predict how technology will transform healthcare.

My response:

“There is a very important place for technology in the future of healthcare… when incorporated mindfully. When technology becomes the ‘solution’ doctors and nurses and patients and families get lost in it, and great harm is likely. When technology is incorporated as part of a co-created care path and with the intention to enhance and improve access and the relationship between patients, families and clinicians, each stakeholder will be honored and whole, and the technological tool will be best aligned to support the healing journey.”

And today, as I read headlines such as, “Digital health stocks are surging because ‘suddenly now we’re in the future,’” I think of the wisdom of a physician leader who is also working on the frontlines of healthcare during this pandemic:

“Only a small fraction of the patients I’m most concerned about can manage video visits. Thursday, I had thirteen virtual patients scheduled, and 11 of these ended up being phone visits, not video. Three of these people had urgent needs for social services or were in severe financial distress and our social work support system is overwhelmed. If nothing else, this crisis has demonstrated that disparities have real consequences.”

Technology and its impacts are great. And yes, we must continue to improve the healthcare system in which we implement this technology to achieve the positive impacts. We must train and coach and provide feedback to doctors and nurses and all who will be engaging within the system in this new way. And teach them to connect humanely through the process. To connect at the heart, mind, and spiritual level even if through a channel of wires. And then position them to do so in a way so that they too maintain their humanity in the process.

But even that is not enough.

We must also ensure that those who are most vulnerable are also well-positioned to engage in this new way, and if that is not possible, that other paths exist to ensure that they too receive the care they need. The care they deserve. The most vulnerable among us deserve more than an electronic transactional interface. In fact, we all do.

And we must ensure that the human connection, where relationship and trust lead to truth and a pathway forward to address social determinants (influencers) of health together with patients and families, is not overshadowed by the technology associated with screening, identifying, referring, and tracking of the needs.

We must ensure we invest as much (if not more) in human connection and the social, mental health, and other medical and non-medical services themselves as we do in the technology of the process. All important. Humanity most important.

Technology must be incorporated to enhance and improve relationship, not replace it.

Abraham Verghese, MD, in his TED Talk “A Doctor’s Touch” coins the term the iPatient based on our already (pre-pandemic) overreliance on technology at the expense of the real patient.

“I joke, but I only half joke, that if you come to one of our hospitals missing a limb, no one will believe you till they get a CAT scan, MRI, or orthopedic consult.”

Such a poignant warning as the pandemic continues to drive us more and more toward technology as a solution rather than as a tool.

And it is here as well that Verghese introduces us to a truly transformational opportunity in healthcare:

“I’d like to introduce you to the most important innovation I think in medicine to come in the next ten years, and that is the power of the human hand: to touch, to comfort, to diagnose, and to bring about treatment.”

As we seek additional opportunities to keep our patients and families, our clinical team, and our communities safe, we must be mindful (and heartful) that the pendulum does not swing too far, and we lose the true purpose of why we are here. To care for and care about others and to do so with authentic human connection, appropriate caring touch, with compassion for self and others, and with love for all.

Of course, the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The pandemic shone much light on both goodness and challenges within the healthcare system.

And in healthcare, we are all fixers. We see something broken and we want to make it better. This question is a good reminder that we must also recognize the goodness, the “flames of good” within the healthcare system which we must continue to fan so they grow and continue to impact rather than burnout. While also sharing our gratitude for these flames (these people, processes, systems, etc.) through our words our right-actions.

Some essential innovations that came about due first to the need and then from the resiliency, agility, creativity, and caring of many include:

Telehealth to improve access (and the associated payment/reimbursement/regulation changes which eliminated barriers to its use and spread.

Evolutions of health systems’ “digital front doors” to improve access to care and services.

Predictive analytics and their translations for lay people to understand their meaning so they can also leverage to make wise and safe decisions.

Contact tracing capabilities.

Robotics to allow for social distancing while also ensuring patients still receive necessary essential services.

The increase usage and capabilities of remote monitoring and wearable devices.

The evolution of PPE to allow for that smile to be seen (and thus human connection to remain).

Over the counter COVID-19 test kits.

The honoring of frontline workers and all those in healthcare and beyond healthcare that we now know are truly essential personnel.

And many more.

The pandemic also provided great opportunity for learning and sharing and collaborating with organizations and people who perhaps in the past may not have been thought to be necessary and yet looking back, were truly missed opportunities.

Prior to the pandemic, we were engaged to develop a plan to create and sustain a local Community Information Exchange (CIE) whereby health care providers and community-based organizations would communicate effectively to improve access to and coordination of services to meet patient/client needs within and without the healthcare system.

Our goal was to develop a broad community collaboration to position stakeholders to coordinate and integrate care across care silos. True caring integration. To learn how to bring together community members, community service providers, and health systems to create long-term partnerships to better integrate health and social care needs, and leverage technology in the process.

As the pandemic hit, additional light shone on the impact of social determinants (influencers) of health and how social needs even more so were not being addressed and even more were being harmed.

And this additional call to action led to a greater willingness and opportunity for healthcare and community-based organization leaders and front-line workers to come together to learn and share, to make a difference and together to move forward and improve care.

“Come to the edge,” he said.

“We can’t, we’re afraid!” they responded.

“Come to the edge,” he said.

“We can’t, We will fall!” they responded.

“Come to the edge,” he said.

And so they came.

And he pushed them.

And they flew.”

― Guillaume Apollinaire

And through all of this, people from many of these organizations began to talk, to connect, to begin to trust and began to collaborate and work toward integration and making things better for our communities. And together we learned.

Some key nuggets of wisdom and insight folks shared as the journey began and then during the pandemic (which led to this collaborative effort “doing well”) included:

We have a call to action. Let’s take advantage and make a difference together. It is essential we take the time to build relationship and trust (saves time on the back end and leads to greater impact and less missteps) Always always always keep the patient and family at the center of each discussion (and do not lose sight of all who are involved and impacted, and especially the care workers on the front lines) It is essential that we understand the impact of us not being successful on all, and especially on the most vulnerable, and that we use this to fuel our passion to ensure we achieve our goal We must ensure that together we create a shared purpose and that this purpose is driven both from top to bottom and vice versa and articulate the associated goals clearly — know the problem you are trying to solve and how to measure (understanding when done well our communities will drive to the next level) Alignment is key; Unnecessary duplication must be avoided (wasted resources harms) Consistency throughout is essential (the more consistent the greater the impact) Identify all of the technologies in this space, get them to the table, engage engage engage. One size won’t fit all but each must talk to one another one way or another to ensure clear communication and optimal patient and family impact Remain mindful of the pace of this work and its alignment to financial models and drivers of care provision now and into the future (must work within current realities while preparing for the new reality to come) This is an opportunity to evolve integrated care and truly turn the dial. We must not waste this opportunity. Many are depending on us.

So yes, the pandemic has led to horrific impacts and outcomes for many. And it has forced agility, innovation, and in the example above, connection and collaboration in ways that in the past would not have occurred.

We owe it to all to capitalize on the opportunities to ensure … never again.

Never again shall we harm. Never again shall we sacrifice our most vulnerable. Never again shall we economize compassion, goodness, kindness, empathy, caring. Never again shall profit margin, market share, legacy, ego, or fear overrule integrity, love, and caring. Never again shall we shy away from the tough decisions. Never again shall we hide from truth. Never again shall we hurt another. Not on our watch. Never again.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Understanding and continuously improving the healthcare funding model

From the Harvard Business Review (HBR) piece “Why Incentive Plans Cannot Work”:

Rewards do not create a lasting commitment. They merely, and temporarily, change what we do. People are likely to become less interested in their work, requiring extrinsic incentives before expending effort.

Having been a healthcare CFO and having developed P4P (pay for performance), capitation, Fee-for-Service (FFS), quality based incentive programs, and others, (many now collectively referred to as Value-based Incentive or Reimbursement models); and seeing the impact of the pandemic on the health of all we serve and the financial health of payers and healthcare organizations and systems; to improve healthcare, we must continuously learn from the research (e.g., the HBR piece), leverage the additional learnings from the pandemic, recognize the role of funding models, and move beyond “incentivizing” doing the right thing to the next level of funding for the betterment of all.

Which is …

First, determining what is best for patients, families and communities and choose to do those things, and then and only then develop a financial model aligned with these choices.

We spend far too much time on funding model creation and not enough time on care model (better: “caring model” creation) that best meets the needs of all (and especially the most vulnerable).

We must turn this around, focus on caring first and then align funding, for the betterment of all.

2. Recognizing technology as a tool (not as a solution in and of itself) to improve connection and enhance humanity in healthcare

There is a very important place for technology in the present and future of healthcare… when incorporated mindfully. When technology becomes the ‘solution’ doctors and nurses and patients and families often get lost in it, and great harm is likely. When technology is incorporated as part of a co-created care path and with the intention to improve access and enhance the relationship between patients, families and clinicians, each stakeholder will be honored and whole, and the technological tool will be best aligned to support the healing journey. As Dr. Abraham Verghese has noted, we must not allow the “i-patient” to become more important than the human patient before us.

3. Address health inequities and disparities throughout healthcare (and specific to the use of technology)

We must ensure that those who are most vulnerable are also well-positioned to engage in this new way (through technology, e.g., telehealth), and if that is not possible, that other paths exist to ensure that they too have access to and receive the care they need. The care they deserve. The most vulnerable among us deserve more than an electronic transactional interface. In fact, we all do. And it is incumbent on we healthcare leaders to engage, honor and incorporate their views through their lenses to best position them to access technological innovations (if that is truly what is best for them) and/or other approaches best aligned with their needs, preferences and goals for optimal well-being.

4. Move beyond words to true behavioral health — physical health integration

The pandemic has highlighted a great many opportunities to improve healthcare — has shone a light in areas we have talked about for years and yet have not brought to fruition. Each patient (each of us) is a complex adaptive system. Healthcare is a complex adaptive system. Continuing to “carve-out” and outsource mental healthcare will only continue to create disconnect and harm. Truly integrating behavioral health (and I would add here substance use disorder (SUD)) and physical health through COMPASS (Care Of Mental, Physical And Substance-use Syndromes) and other Collaborative Care models using Team-based Care approaches is essential to achieving the Quadruple Aim: patient experience, population health, reducing costs, and improving the work life of health care providers. Currently our non-integrated systems and models are failing many. Here too we have great opportunity to help all.

5. Create care models which position all in healthcare to honor their calling

One physician per day in America is committing suicide. Nurses are leaving healthcare at an increasing pace, with 30+% stating the primary driver of their decision to leave is burnout. (And this is prior to the impact of the pandemic.) We healthcare leaders have a significant opportunity to care for our providers (and all in healthcare) as we expect them to care for our patients, families and communities, and do so through systems thinking, innovation, by listening to understand (not just to respond), and with love. Expecting those being harmed to be well positioned to heal others makes zero sense and with the additional highlighting by the pandemic of the fragility of our healthcare system and all those within it … we have an even greater call to action to create healthCARING for all to achieve betterment for all.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

The issues of physician shortages and physician burnout are interrelated. And because of significant impact on healthcare and well-being for all, recently my team and I reviewed the research we commissioned from Central Michigan University on behalf of the Institute for Health and Business Insight (IHBI) in order to set the stage for betterment.

Some of the findings from this review include:

In its most recent annual report “The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections from 2018–2033” published in June of 2020, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) confirms the findings from previous years that project a significant shortage of physicians in the next decade plus.

By 2033, they estimate a shortage of between 21,400 and 55,200 primary care physicians.

The report details three main components contributing to the projected shortage in primary care physicians:

First, the demographic landscape in the United States continues to change while the “baby boomer” cohort ages. As overall population is projected to grow by 10.4%, the proportion of those 65 years of age and older is on track to increase by 45.1% while the 18 and underage group may only increase by 3.9%.

Second, a significant portion of physicians are nearing the ages of retirement. Figures show that more than 2 out of 5 physicians currently practicing will be 65 year or older in the next decade. Additionally, with increased physician burnout, retirements make take place even earlier into physicians’ careers.

Finally, the utilization of health care is disproportionate among geography, race, and socioeconomics. The report estimates that if underserved communities utilized healthcare services at the same rates as those with adequate access, the projected shortage of physicians would be nearly 3 times the previously mentioned figures.

The impacts on the demand for physicians prior to and in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (often outside of actual patient care).

With these data in heart and in mind, first and foremost, we must truly care. We must care about our physicians (and all care team members) for caring sake. Not because they are a tool to generate RVUs (relative value units), not because they are essential to maximize revenue, not because they are key to maintaining/increasing market share. But rather because we truly care about them. We truly appreciate them. We truly love them as people.

And with this love in our hearts … then we can move forward to make things better, because when we truly love we will do all that is necessary.

One key focus area must be to keep those physicians we currently have. And to do this, please also refer to my thoughts below relative to physician burnout.

We must also open our hearts and minds to the new innovations, technologies, and new innovative care models (such as team-based care and relationship centered care) which enhance connection, relationship, trust, efficiencies, and other key drivers of physician engagement, fulfillment, satisfaction (improves each element of the quadruple aim).

I am happy to expand upon Team-based care here, noting that true practice transformation is essential to achieve the impact of a team-based care model.

Redesigning the office visit is one key element of this transformation. For example:

Positioning medical assistants to take on an enhanced role in appointments such as providing in-room support and inputting (scribing) information into the EHR.

IMPACT: This aspect alone positions physicians to better honor their true calling — to focus on those things that led them to become physicians — which they often state is to care for their patients, to truly listen to understand, to maintain appropriate eye contact, to lean in, to appropriately touch, and to co-create care pathways best suited to the patient for optimal outcomes on both the healing journey or dying journey if that is where they are in their life’s journey (all without distractions such as inputting data into the EHR.

Other key elements of a team-based care model include:

Positioning all care team members to work at the top of their skill sets. Engaging extended care team members as part of the team, especially when caring for and caring about patients with complex care challenges. The extended care team may include care managers, mental health professionals, pharmacists, and others. Truly embracing the patient (and family as appropriate) as care team members.

Note: This is beyond co-location. (Although co-location is important). This is a true integrated team.

When thinking about maximizing success opportunities of an integrated team-based care model, five key principles are essential: Shared Goals, Clear Roles, Mutual Trust, Effective Communication, and Measurable Processes and Outcomes.

NOTE: With a heavy emphasis on mutual trust creation.

And within the team itself, there are five personal values of each team member essential for the team to truly be highly effective: Honesty, Discipline, Creativity, Humility, and Curiosity.

NOTE: Team member selection and hiring must move beyond just “filling a spot” to a place of truly assessing and engaging and ensuring shared belief, honoring of principles and an intrinsic owning and living of shared values.

And it is all worth it. When the team-based care model is successful, positive outcomes include:

Reduced physician workload Increased overall satisfaction with care team Reduced elements of burnout among medical staff Increased positive patient health outcomes Reduced emergency department utilization rates Increased population health resulting in lower health care utilization rates Increased patient satisfaction Increased patient treatment plan adherence

Which again, addresses each element of the quadruple aim, and specific within these aims serves to position physicians currently in the health system to stay in the system (not leaving due to burnout) while also enticing new physicians to want to be part of such an impactful model which allows them to honor their calling in a healthy way … and thus address many of the key drivers of the physician shortage.

In our next discussion, we can focus in on the importance of relationship centered care and how this approach evolves patient centered care to the next level for even greater impact across the quadruple aim.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

A number of years ago, the AMA shared an interesting piece on this important topic and it included five recommended strategies to address this issue

Making diversity an actionable value and priority

Enhancing school policies and administrative processes

Developing mentorship programs

Partnering with historically black college universities and minority organizations

Hiring more physicians of color as medical school faculty and staff

These are five strategies of many, each designed to improve physician diversity. And I am so grateful so many are engaging in this important effort (and by the way we need more to do more).

And for me … I believe it was about twelve years ago that this truly hit home. And I was reminded of this recently as I was reading the poem “I, too” by Langston Hughes …

I, too, sing America.

I am the darker brother

They send me to eat in the kitchen

When company comes,

But I laugh, eat well, and grow strong

Tomorrow, I’ll be at the table

When company comes.

Nobody’ll dare

Say to me,

“Eat in the kitchen, “

Then.

Besides,

They’ll see how beautiful we are

And be ashamed–

I, too, am

American.

… the message of these words reminded me of my friend Dr. Kolawole Bankole.

Dr. Bankole and I met as part of an impactful healthcare leadership group and became fast friends.

And it was during this time together Dr. Bankole shared more of his story.

He told me how some healthcare and other leaders and politicians would use him as a pawn (his word) by appointing him to boards, leadership groups, councils, committees, etc. and then not truly listening to him, not engaging him and his intellect, his wisdom, and his heart, and not allowing him to impact and to improve the community.

Yes, he noted what he was to many — just a pawn.

But he himself knew he was far more, and he shared how he would use these opportunities to learn and grow and make a difference anyway. And would do so with his head held high and with his True North of helping others (and especially those most vulnerable) never wavering.

During one of our healthcare leadership sessions, we were focusing on improving physician recruitment outcomes (and within our team also seeking to address physician shortages and increase physician diversity) he and I and a wonderful older physician from upper Maine performed a skit as part of the edutainment approach we were using to touch both hearts and minds and to make a difference. A key component of the skit had Dr. Bankole wearing a wooden mask he had brought in from Africa and walking throughout the room chanting with his wonderful natural dialect…

“You don’t know me!

I am more than the mask you see.

I am more then what you think me to be.

I am more.”

It was so powerful and amazing and profound for many … and hopefully planted seeds for change.

Dr. Bankole was rarely provided the opportunity to make the significant difference he had hoped to during this time period — which is shameful and such a loss to the community (but hopefully his message and integrity helped others learn and grow and do so). I know he taught me much and inspires me to this day.

He is now continuing his work to make a difference in the lives of others and improve other vulnerable communities.

And always being more.

These are challenging times. And the recent highlighting of historical and current day racial injustices serves as a reminder that we must all be in this together.

No one is lesser.

No one is “just a”. And no one should ever be treated the way Dr. Bankole was.

We must learn to respect.

We must treat all with dignity.

We must lead with our hearts and marry it with our intellect.

We must role model integrity always.

We must be more than tolerant.

We must care for, care about, and we must love all.

And we must always position ourselves and others to make the greatest positive difference in the lives of others.

Thank you Dr. Bankole for leading our way into the future.

Thank you for teaching me.

Thank you for being my friend.

Thank you for highlighting the humanity required to improve physician diversity. For highlighting that rhetoric is not nearly good enough, that diversity must be a true value and not a “check-the-box” activity (each as the AMA also noted), and that relationship and authentic connection and caring (sharing time to truly know another) is also essential, and for proving that diversity is not lessening healthcare but rather is strengthening healthcare in America and beyond.

Yes, there are many who have great ideas to improve physician diversity.

We must move from think tanks to action tanks.

We must move from thought leadership to right-action leadership.

From thoughts to right-actions to improve physician diversity.

Too many are being wasted. Too many are being tokened. Too many are being harmed.

And it will take all of us truly engaging and embracing and loving (again in right-action) to make it so.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

The two main categories of physician burnout mitigation interventions are organization-directed and individual-directed.

Of the two, the organization-directed interventions the research has shown to be more effective and have longer-lasting impacts on reducing burnout.

Categories of organization-directed interventions include, but are not limited to such key areas as…

schedule adjustments

communication improvements

process improvements

technology and EHR improvements

team-based care and support, i.e., innovative caring models

appreciation and recognition of efforts

and a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusion

Individual-directed interventions have been shown to reduce elements of burnout but to a lesser degree and shorter-lasting than organization-directed efforts.

Categories of individual-directed interventions include, but are not limited to such key areas as…

personal resilience

stress-coping techniques

personal health improvement

work-life balance considerations and peer support

That said, however, an effective mitigation plan should first begin with … caring. Truly caring about our physicians. Truly caring about our patients.

With one physician per day in America committing suicide and with physician burnout doubling the odds of their involvement in patient safety incidents … this cannot be about revenue generation and market share.

These efforts must solely and truly be about caring for our physicians (and their teams) and for our patients.

Next is listening. Not listening to respond at this point. But rather, listening to understand our physicians. What they are dealing with, going through, what is impacting them good, bad and otherwise (yes, personally and professionally and yes this requires that we establish authentic relationship and trust — truly care for caring sake) and what they would suggest.

And then once we have our True North set (including motive, purpose, understanding, and goal) then we should consider (with the physicians at the table co-creating the solutions) …

Emphasizing and promoting a culture of wellness organizationally. Identifying organizational stressors (again with physician input) and building intervention methods to address. Ensuring a sound measurement strategy (to ensure we are tracking impact) which measures burnout before, during, and after intervention efforts are implemented to ensure we are well positioned to adjust appropriately, accordingly, and quickly (think small tests of change (PDSA cycles)).

Plus … (and again, with physicians at the table) …

Consider and implement broad individual-directed interventions focused on resiliency and stress-coping. Consider and implement specific individual-directed interventions based on findings from measurement tool and physician input.

NOTE:

Edward Deming is considered by many — the father of quality improvement. And it was Deming who based on his research developed the 94/6 rule.

What he found is that when there is an opportunity for improvement, 94% of the time it is a systems issue (which is owned by leadership) and 6% of the time is it an individual issue.

When it comes to physician burnout, often what we do (what many organizations do) is focus on the 6%. We seek individual directed solutions because … well, because that is what we typically do. When we see brokenness or opportunity for improvement, we more often than not identify the individual(s) involved and hold that person accountable for fixing. We invest in individual-directed improvements.

And yet, the vast majority of the time we are missing the mark. (We are hitting it only 6% of the time again according to Deming.)

Physician burnout mitigation (better term: Physician healing enhancement) requires a focus on the 94% first, the organization-directed (systems) interventions first and foremost complemented by the 6% (the individual-directed interventions).

This is the winning formula. This is the formula which best positions our physicians for healing and our patients for better outcomes.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Many terrific leaders I know often say, “Hope is not a strategy.”

And for many in healthcare — a world often led by science, evidence, and action — many believe this makes a lot of sense. It is logical. And as a terrific physician leader said to me one day, “One cannot just hope for a bus to arrive. Sometimes one must chase after that bus.”

That said, my philosophy had always been, “Hope may not be a strategy … but it is even more important. Hope is the foundation for All.”

Hope is what gets many people up in the morning — especially in healthcare and especially during times of crisis (think COVID-19).

We are moved to act by the Hope that we will make a difference.

We act decisively with the firm Hope that we will make things better.

We push ourselves beyond our limits enlivened by the Hope that we will save a life … a soul … a community.

Without Hope it doesn’t matter if we have the soundest strategy.

Without Hope people won’t be present, people won’t be inspired, people will not take the right action when times are tough, and we will not achieve betterment for others.

That said, my thinking has evolved as of late.

When we bring Hope together with Faith — we instill Courage (the root word for courage is coeur, meaning heart) — and we move into right action.

And here is why…

At the heart of Faith is conviction. It is an inherent truth we feel in our hearts and in our souls. It is an innate belief that even if something seems to make no sense cognitively, with Faith and Hope and Courage we will proceed to transcend the hopeless, we impact, and make a difference for others.

Hopelessness leads to the inaction of despondency and doubt. When we think things are truly hopeless, we do not act — because no specific action makes any sense. Hope and Faith leads to acts of inner strength against the hopelessness of stagnation and with Courage in the mix overcomes paralyzing fear.

Sometimes Faith and Hope are all we have, and as individuals, as corporations, as communities and as leaders, we must leverage each to inspire our teams, our patients and their families, and our communities who are often scared, who are hurting, who truly need us now and always. We must lead, we must serve, and we must love always … and we must instill this in all.

We must do this with an open heart and mind. And this requires us (us individuals, us organizations, us communities, and us leaders) leaving ego at the door. I remember some years ago while coaching heart and mind communication at a V.A. hospital a veteran approaching me after one particular session and educating me that E.G.O. means “Edging God Out”. As a person of faith, this has stuck with me as it reminds me constantly that humility is essential to being open to new ideas, to admit when wrong, and to make things better.

And this also requires us to leave hubris at the door. That we each look in the mirror and acknowledge we are fallible and will make mistakes, that we admit these mistakes, apologize in words and right-actions, and lead and serve to make things better.

Along with leaving hubris at the door, we must create processes to educate and understand the good and limitations of research and be open to those times when the research (the evidence) is proven wrong and adjust as quickly as possible to ensure optimal safety and outcomes.

We must instill a culture of safety. Yes, safety from a “high reliability organization” (HRO) perspective and from a perspective of not being afraid to fail forward — for it is in “failure” that we learn most. And by failing (from a quality improvement perspective) we are better positioned to achieve betterment for others.

Reflecting on great wisdom …

“Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts.”

— William Bruce Cameron

“It is wrong to suppose that if you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it — a costly myth”

— W. Edwards Deming

“Healthcare must cut 70% of measurement.”

— Don Berwick

“There are many things that cannot be measured and still must be managed. And there are many things that cannot be measured, and managers must still make decisions about.”

— W. Edwards Deming

“The things which are not measurable are more important than those which are measurable.”

– Alexis Carrel

… we as individuals, as organizations, as communities, and as leaders, we must evolve beyond management 101, beyond you can’t manage what you can’t measure to understand what is measurable and what is not and to manage — to truly engage and lead with Heart and Mind wisdom — ALL that must be managed to achieve our mission of betterment for others.

We must live with integrity always and demand it of others.

We must show up (and keep showing up) because betterment requires each of us.

We must focus on the critical few and eliminate distractions as we set forth in right-action to help others.

We must invest in building relationships and trust and understand the “soft” stuff is the important stuff.

And we must love with all of our heart and all of our soul.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement would be to transform healthcare to healthCARING. To marry heart (the why, the purpose, the humanity, compassion, empathy, authentic relationship, trust, and love) with the mind (the science, the evidence, the financials, the right-actions) to create a healthCARING model built on the foundation of the best of our current model. Which positions our amazing clinical team members (which by the way includes ALL who work in healthcare (as a former housekeeper I have seen the impact that each of us can make for all those we serve)) within the current system to be whole and healthy (and to know they themselves are cared for and cared about) as they honor their callings and make things better. And which positions all people accessing healthcare to be listened to, to be cared for, to be cared about, to be part of the care decision-making process, to receive the best care based on the best evidence and to do so with compassion, empathy, understanding and love.

Yes, a movement to create healthCARING for ALL.

