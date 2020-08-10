Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thive and Shine: Rebel Success

A conversation with Charlotte Allen about her upcoming book, " Rebel Success for Leaders: Lead, Grow and Sell Fearlessly."

What is the title of your book?

Rebel Success for Leaders: Lead, Grow and Sell Fearlessly

What is your name, title and website?

Charlotte Allen, CEO Rebel Success for Leaders, www.rebelsuccessforleaders.com

What inspired you to write your book?

There were always nudges or comments from others to write a book.  When I decided to explore the possibility of writing a book, the first thought was whether anyone would read it.  Throughout my career I was always encouraged to pass along what I learned. Writing this book has been the vehicle to capture what has been my north star in life and success in business.  It exists to guide and empower others to do the same.

What do you want other to get out of your book?

I want them to see a way for their unique genius to impact the world.  Our Inner Rebel is unique and the world needs to hear the solutions that only we can provide. The book is the How of leadership from our unique genius.

How can we all move forward on purpose and with great purpose?

I talk often about taking one step each day towards your goal.  If you have a goal it’s about making progress towards it every day.  If you don’t necessarily have a goal or a target, and we all find ourselves in this position in life from time to time, make a step towards discovery or learning.  Taking the step is key.

What is something each of us can do to SHINE?

Each and every person has something unique to offer.  Be that ideas or solutions in their professional life, a story to tell, or something to teach.  This is the Rebel part that allows us to bring our unique genius to impact the world.  We need to do the work to understand what that is (may be more than one thing).

What does Thriving mean to you?

Thriving is using your Rebel (unique, unconventional genius) to empower Success (professional or personal).  In my book I talk about unleashing the revolution of innovation – that’s thriving!

Are you planning another book or other launches?

Not at this time.

Where can we get your book?

Amazon and B&N

How can we follow or get in touch with you?

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlotteallenfoodinnovator/

www.rebelsuccessforleaders.com

https://www.facebook.com/Rebel-Success-for-Leaders-102931237920306

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to bring their message forward?

Exactly one year before my book was published, I didn’t know the title, exact topic and had not written a single word.  We all have a lot of misconceptions about what a book needs to be.  None of them are true.  If you’re stuck, find someone who can help you make it happen or someone who’s done it already.  Take one step every day toward your goal.

Anything else you would like to add?

Live it now!  Don’t wait.

