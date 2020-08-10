Thive and Shine: Money Habits for Success

What is the title of your book?

Money Habits for Success

What is your name, title and website?

Bill Bloom, RICP

www.BloomFinancialCo.com

What inspired you to write your book?

Seeing so many people struggle with money really inspired me to write a book that was simple to read and easy to implement the ideas inside of it.

What do you want others to get out of your book?

I want the readers of this book to realize that they CAN have a better financial future by making small changes to their habits. We have created a Money Journal to help them with this process that they should use as well.

How can we all move forward on purpose and with great purpose?

Pick up this book and a copy of our Money Journal. They go hand in hand. It will empower you to a brighter financial future!

What is something each of us can do to SHINE?

Enjoy life. Every single day. Life is truly a blessing and you can have your money work for you in better ways.

What does Thriving mean to you?

Lifetime income. When we create lifetime income for our clients, we give them the power to live the lifestyle that they desire.

Are you planning another book or other launches?

Yes! The Money Journal will be released closely to my new book, Money Habits For Success.

Where can we get your book?

Amazon

How can we follow or get in touch with you?

Please call our office at (773) 326 – 8472 if you would like to learn how long your money could last in retirement. I mean, who doesn’t want to spend 30-45 minutes to see how long their money could last in retirement… it is a great investment of your time. Also, you have multiple books that you could read as well as taking our Retire As You Desire Scorecard at www.retireasyoudesirescorecard.com .

This scorecard will show you if you are mentally prepared to retire!

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to bring their message forward?

Our readers will learn the ins and outs to a better financial life, empowering them to take the necessary steps to make it happen! Because a better financial life CAN happen!

Anything else you would like to add?

Being able to Retire As You Desire is a lifestyle choice. Be proactive and take the steps to make your financial future the best it can be and we are here to help you with that process!