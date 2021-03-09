Committing to the Important Things

Today, I am sharing a realization that struck me to my core.

What happened?

A wonderful person in my life was asking me about my various projects. I started to share with enthusiasm all that I’m currently working on: from mentoring clients, our social projects for children and the organization of various network meetings. Oh yes, and somehow, I’ve been writing a book for over a year now. Currently, that project has been put on hold because other things are more important and urgent while the books that are finished should also be published.

So far everything is fine…

But things shifted when they asked me: “If you were only allowed to do one project, what would it be?”

Um…

I hold my breath; feel a lump growing in my throat; avoiding eye contact, I try to evade…

Finally, I take a deep breath and confess: “My book.”

My “heart project” has landed on the sidelines of insignificance.

This truth hurts!

There is no explanation how this came to be and I hadn’t put much thought into it either. We could, of course, question it now…What is stopping me?

Fear – probably…

Problem with visibility – maybe…

Laziness – hmmm… perhaps

Indifference to my own life – phew, how bad would that be?

Does it matter? Not for me right now.

What now matters to you is the following:

What is the ONE project that you would do if you were only allowed to complete one project in your life? Do you know the answer? Be true to yourself!

Feel the weight of this realization. Are you hiding from a truth that wants to be expressed while giving unnecessary significance to other things in your life? By doing so, you are robbing the world of a joyous gift of meaning and purpose.

Now, I wish for you two things:

1. A person in your life who asks questions that hit your heart and move something inside of you… such people are worth gold.

2. Commit to your heart project. Whatever it is, do something for this project every day BEFORE the other projects even come into play.

Otherwise, the pain of ignoring this knowledge will catch up to us in our last days of life, when the possibility of changing anything has been lost…

Only then, will you wish for this moment today, to complete the “heart project” that meant most to you.

So what are you going to do?

PS: Do you want to know more? Then book an appointment with me where we can find out together whether working with me as a coach is right for you at the moment.