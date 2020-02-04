Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

This too shall pass: Freedom from our thoughts

You are not the thinker “Thoughts are like bubbles, waiting to be popped”, reflects Jon Kabat-Zinn. Awareness is the tool to defuse them. Our mind-weather reflects our inter-connected firing and wiring of nerve cells, and synapses.  From which, flow our ideas, and associations, and over time hard-wire into our habituated thought patterns and programs. However, […]

By

You are not the thinker

“Thoughts are like bubbles, waiting to be popped”, reflects Jon Kabat-Zinn. Awareness is the tool to defuse them. Our mind-weather reflects our inter-connected firing and wiring of nerve cells, and synapses.  From which, flow our ideas, and associations, and over time hard-wire into our habituated thought patterns and programs. However, once we are aware we are not our thoughts, we can break this recycling process, let them go, and create freedom from our thinking paradigms.

Eckhart Tolle explains this, “The beginning of freedom is the realization that you are not ‘the thinker.’ The moment you start watching the thinker, a higher level of consciousness becomes activated. You then begin to realize that there is a vast realm of intelligence beyond thought, that thought is only a tiny aspect of that intelligence.”

In Buddhism, they refer to this as the two minds – the thinking mind and the observing mind. The thinking mind – which Freud refers to as our unconscious thinking – runs on autopilot, whilst the observing mind – which Freud refers to as our conscious mind – objectively monitors our thoughts, and so it is through making these unconscious thoughts, conscious, we bring detached awareness to the noise in our heads.

When you believe you are your thoughts, your thoughts own you, and you come to define your pseudo sense of self through your stories and narratives, accepting them as truth.  Yet who we are, and what makes us, us, continually evolves to the extent we allow our thoughts to also.  In this sense it’s always you against you – this is how we get in our own way – when you collapse the resistance to meeting yourself where you’re at, momentum ensues; new doorways open, and new ways of thinking create new opportunities.

3 ways to create space from our thoughts:

Reframe your thoughts:

  • Tool: Byron Katie’s The Work
  • Why? Brings radical clarity to a recycled thought loop
  • How? Writing process using 4 simple, yet effective questions to reflect and reframe a stuck thought, and in doing so, let it go.

Untangle from thoughts:

  • Tool: Lose ‘I am’ identification with a thought, eg) I am the anger, not I am angry
  • Why? Reminds us we are not are thoughts, it’s transitioning energy, coming in (welcome the thought) stays for a while (accept the thought), and leaves (let the thought go)
  • How? Reflective process, observing thought forms to catch, and monitor the ‘I am’ ownership.

Curiosity with thoughts:

  • Tool: Watch the thought-trail, observe the dance  – set a timer, so you don’t dragged into the thought!
  • Why? Deep clarity and understanding of what you actually are thinking, identifying themes, and patterns
  • How? Meditative process, see the thought cascade, and monitor the magnetic pull of like attracts like – how the tone of a thought, attracts another thought on the same resonance.

    Gemma Louise Pugh, Embodiment Coach & Consultant at Gemma Louise Pugh

    I am an Embodiment Coach & Consultant, focusing on biohacking the somatic intelligence of the mind/body, through breathwork, yoga and reiki.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Community//

    How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

    by Amy Rasdal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.