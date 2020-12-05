This too shall pass

Countries closing down borders. Companies asking their employees to work from home. Markets going bonkers. Infodemic all over the place. Uncertainty about how and when things are going to come back to ‘normal’, whatever that normal is.

Not knowing what is gonna happen tomorrow can lead to fear or panic, a feeling that is very well known for being a bad advisor for decisions, or an obstacle many organisations and companies are just not ready for.

We can’t ignore the fact that people are turning to their WiFi networks at home as the ultimate shelter for everything they need to cope with these very particular times we are going through: watching more movies and series online (Netflix, Amazon Video), trying other ways of entertainment like online gaming (consoles, Twitch), podcasts (Spotify, Apple), live streaming of shows… also engaging more with their preferred social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram, going through TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter and the likes. Being at home is also giving people more chances to experiment with voice interfaces (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant).

In the meantime, there are opportunities for companies to learn from others in regions that are weeks ahead in responding to the epidemic crisis. China appears to be in the early stages of an economic rebound, according to a Harvard Business Review analysis of high-frequency data on proxies for the movement of people and goods, production, and confidence.

Brands can’t stay silent forever, so when is a good time to inject your brand into the conversation? We need to understand the changing needs of consumers and their emotional state of mind, and we must take that into consideration when marketing to them.

What is an undeniable truth is that the worst thing we can do is to do nothing. Brands can not simply go silent and “disappear” from people’s lives. They need to remain close to consumers and what they are concerned about, relate to popular culture, cause when the crisis passes (it’s gonna happen sooner than later), consumers will remember those brands that looked at them positively, did something good for or with them, and shared those moments with them.

Some shifts will likely persist beyond the crisis, and many sectors will reemerge to new market realities. There are huge chances this crisis will accelerate the adoption of e-commerce in many markets. Although is too early to say for sure which new habits will stick in the long run, some strong possibilities include a leap from offline to online education, a transformation in health care delivery, and an increase in B2B digital channels.

Now is not the time to panic and keep your head in the sand. It’s about understanding the unique role your brand plays in people’s lives, how that has changed, and how your brand can help or be useful during this crisis. It’s about looking for opportunities to lead by example and do the right thing, where it makes sense for your business.

We, as a society, are definitely embracing digital platforms that will help us cope with these challenging times. It makes sense for companies and brands to equally and finally understand how to seriously market via digital channels, creating relevant, useful and memorable not only messages but experiences for the consumers. Again, they will remember those brands who remembered them. Digital PR, Paid Search, Social Selling, Referral Programs, eCRM, Branded Content, you name it: there are many chances for your brand to remain close to your consumers in difficult times.

We may not control all of the events that happen to us, but we can decide not to be reduced by them. This too shall pass.