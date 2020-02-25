This Ten-Minute Habit Will Improve Your Life, According To Science

As you start your days off ready to take on the world, remember that every athlete knows that rest is part of performance – and even Olympians take a break.

Although you want to tackle everything at lightning speed, it’s important to take calculated breaks as part of this approach, before this approach starts to tackle you.

Although it seems paradoxical, unstoppable leaders know that stopping at tactical moments is a massive part of the success equation. They include rest, restoration and celebration as part of that equation.

This is not about steeling yourself until you can get to a holiday. Daily rest and recharging is a lifestyle, and just a few minutes of being mindful and present can make a world of difference. Studies show that just ten minutes of mindfulness meditation can reduce anxiety, improve your memory, and offer a plethora of other benefits.

How do you start, especially if meditation seems insurmountable? It all begins with being present.

Start a habit to unplug from the digital world and plug into your conscious thinking. I know that might sound terrifying or impossible but stay with me for a moment. Unplug to observe what you are thinking. Are you in the past or the future?

Mindfulness is a state of mind that has the ability to pay attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the moment. Are you willing to do this for ten minutes a day?

So pause, take a breath and focus on the now. Notice what distracts you. And why? Is thinking about the past of the future merely a habit?

Here’s the instigation: Being present can become an ingrained habit. And it’s vital if you want to become an unstoppable conscious leader.

Prioritizing making being present a daily practice allows us to become aware of our thoughts – and where they come from – and if they are beneficial or not. Then, we can change them. Our thoughts inform our decisions and actions, which ultimately determines our success.

Conscious rest during the day can have a dramatic impact on your success and feelings of fulfillment.

Ten minutes of meditation, or anything other than work or caring for your family, may seem like a lot to you. Fair enough. With the onslaught of a thousand things that need your attention, I get it. But daily presence work is an absolute necessity for unstoppable conscious leaders. So here’s my challenge for you: Are you willing to practice training your mind to be present for one minute a day to start?

Here’s what it looks like:

Pick a word you hold sacred and love to meditate on. Set your timer for one minute.

Get comfortable. Start. Close your eyes and meditate on your word.

As Gautama Buddha said, “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

If your mind wanders notice if you are in the past or the future. Then bring yourself back to present by refocusing on your sacred word.

As you relax into this and become more confident you can increase your practice for three minutes. And once you start to notice the benefits, it will become easier to chunk out time and make this an integral part of your lifestyle.

