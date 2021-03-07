This Small Mental Trick Is Helping Me Make Better Decisions Every Day

Suppose you are going to make a difficult choice. One decision that can have a big impact on your life. Every time you think you’ve made a decision, the other options toss your resolve. You go back to the beginning: A or B, okay?

Should you make a more detailed list of pros and cons, or seek advice and advice from people who are more trusted? Or, should you trust your instincts?

Many people will suggest a final solution: just believe what your heart tells you! “Do what you think is right,” they say, because at least if the decision turns out to be a big problem, you can’t really blame their ‘suggestion’.

So, what should I do?

Quoted from The Atlantic , according to research by Jennifer Lerner, a professor of public policy and management at Harvard, making big decisions based on instinct is probably the most wrong way. Instinct, or “conscience,” more or less reflects your feelings, which may be driving you down the wrong path.

When is the Best and Worst Time to Make a Decision?

Every day we will be faced with many choices. In every choice, of course there is always a risk behind it.

Therefore, every day we will be required to make decisions. Well, the decisions we take can end up either good or bad.

Therefore, we need to make smart decisions in life so that the choices made do not lead to bad things. The following are steps we can take to make smart decisions. Come on, listen!

