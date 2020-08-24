Contributor Log In/Sign Up
This people skill is your competitive edge

What brand of leadership do you support? Tough and firm? Forceful and strong? Charismatic and inspiring? Silent and sure? There is one brand of leadership that trumps all, and this people skill is the competitive edge.

The last few weeks I’ve facilitated a number of team culture days. They are all different. And they are alike in this way: when we work with other people, issues arise. Sometimes those issues linger and get buried, only to re-emerge later in bitter regurgitation.

Words can be weapons.

What we say in the heat of the moment can pierce a person’s soul and leave a weeping wound.

It’s hard to heal.

No leader I’ve met wishes to inflict pain on others. Sometimes we do so inadvertently – a lashing out when we feel bruised.

The only way out is through. And we do that by listening. This is the skill that is not only a competitive edge, but a survival one.

My wonderful friend Oscar Trimboli has written a fabulous book called Deep Listening. In it he unpacks the different layers of listening that we can peel like the proverbial onion.

In addition to his treatise, my recommendation is to encourage us to listen deeply with our full selves: our bodies, our hearts, and our minds. The sensations and images we experience through interactions with others are rich in signals, and ripe for reflection.

We need to both monitor our responses and be curious about them. They tell a story, but not always a useful one.

From there, knowing we are a bag of biochemical soup, we can invite our Other Person to tell their story. They too may be hurting. Their biochemical soup might be a little overheated too. With an ounce of care and compassion, we might be able to stir something together that doesn’t burn the tongue for good.

Working with people is hard sometimes. But when we reach out and listen, truly deeply, the sweet taste of connection is our reward.

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

