I never thought I will share this. This is probably the most personal detailed post I have ever written.

I am proud to be part of this amazing campaign #ThisLittleGirlIsMe initiated by Miriam Gonzalez Durantez and Inspiring Girls International because I know that my story and the stories of other women will inspire my 2 daughters and other girls who will read this.

I fully believe that it is important to know and share who we are, where we came from, and how we can be whoever we want to be so others will find the courage to own and be who they are.

WHY AM I SHARING MY STORY?

Because 70% of girls feel more confident about their futures after hearing from women role models.

My message to everyone who will read my story, if I can do it, you can do it too.

This little girl is me.

She was raised by a single-parent mom.

At age 9, she lost her dad to a heart attack.

At age 16, she was about to quit college because of a lack of funds but she worked day and night to finance her education.

A lot of people tell her she could not do many things but her stubbornness and belief that GOD CAN MAKE ALL THINGS POSSIBLE for her allowed her to break boundaries.

She was the first Accountancy student who graduated Cum Laude at Sacred Heart College who proved that you can excel at your studies and work and at the same time.

At 20, she left the province to give her family a better future.

At 26, she left the Philippines and went to Dubai to pay for the house she bought for her family.

At 29, she almost lost her baby because of a duty trip to Australia.

At 32, a doctor advised her to abort her baby because of deficiency but with full faith, she surrendered to God and gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby.

She landed her Audit Manager promotion after asking her boss 1 question “What do I need to do to be the next person to be promoted?”

At 34, she had everything she dreamed for but she was burnt-out, stressed, sickly, and full of guilt for missing a lot of her kids’ milestones. Her NLP training positively changed her life, helping her move from #burnout to #bliss and impacting the lives of her children and clients who worked with her.

At 36, she left her career as Audit Manager of Emirates Airlines because her dream to be a housewife was answered through her husband’s relocation to Malaysia.

At 37, she felt like having symptoms of “stay-at-home” depression. She learned that housewife is not for her so she started her own training and consulting company.

At 38, she relocated back to the Philippines after being away for 12 years.

At 39, she left the Philippines again and came back to Dubai due to an earthquake and an attempted robbery that happened on the same day.

She rejoined corporate after a 2.5 career break and found a job in 8 days. She downshifted her career to align with her passion, purpose, and family’s needs.

At 40, she joined REAPRA PTE. LTD.’s First virtual hackathon for Southeast Asia Female Founders for her Working Moms Academy idea and qualified as 1 of the top 20 finalists out of 128 applications.

At 41, she became the First Filipina LinkedIn Live Broadcaster and was recognized as the Top 1 Most Influential Filipina on LinkedIn by Connected Women, and Best Career Coach Bronze Awardee by Coach Awards.

HERE ARE THE TOP 3 LESSONS SHE WILL TELL HER YOUNGER SELF:

1. Listen to your heart because that is where God speaks

2. It is okay if you are not okay, let go and let God and all will be well

3. Love and take care of yourself more so you will have more love to share & give to others.

She is forever, grateful and thankful to God for all the guidance and blessings she received, all the blessings she is enjoying and all the countless blessings coming to her way.

She believes that IF SHE CAN DO IT, SO CAN YOU because GOD will also make things possible for you.





