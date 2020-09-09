This is What Happened to Me Psychologically When I Stopped Drinking Caffeine

It’s Monday morning. You wake up, you drag your feet out of the bed. To be honest, you don’t feel that motivated at all. What do they call it? Yes, you probably have heard it over and over – “the Monday blues.”

Luckily, you know exactly how to fix this. So, you stick your feet into the slippers, stumble into the kitchen and the moment you hear that coffee machine going, it was like someone injected a fresh spring of energy into your mind and body.

Caffeine — what a lovely existence, right?

In the past, my morning ritual had always included coffee

That’s why I’d never thought that one day I’d actually quit caffeine. Simply by not drinking coffee, my body, my mind and my overall wellness actually became more positive than ever. Let me explain – when I stopped drinking caffeine, I began to notice five factors that changed my lifestyle forever –

1. I’m less fatigued

When I stopped drinking coffee, I actually became less tired. Indeed, the first couple of days were rough. It was like detoxing myself. But once I made it through the initial withdrawal, I immediately noticed that I have more energy than ever.

That’s because caffeine only keeps you awake by temporarily accelerating your heart rate and raising your blood pressure. You turn into an overworking machine and feel “pumped” until the effect burns out and you end up more exhausted than you originally were.

2. My appetite became better

Did you know that caffeine could work as a suppressor? This means when you are drinking coffee, your sense of hunger is reduced, and you tend to eat less.

Upon first glance, this may be a neat weight-loss hack, yet it is in fact extremely unhealthy and harmful and could even lead to digestion problems in the long run.

3. My skin looks smoother and healthier

Did you know caffeine can dehydrate your skin?

A few days after not drinking any caffeine, I noticed that my skin was looking way healthier. I could feel the moisture when I touched my hands. I see a clear glow when I walk into the sun.

I must have looked at least five years younger than when I was a coffee drinker.

4. I feel relaxed

Studies have proven that caffeine is related to increased anxiety. Of course, though, think about it like this:

If your heart is beating faster and you are put on a high-alert, full-throttle work mood, how could you not have more anxiety than usual? Once I stopped drinking caffeine, I felt more peaceful right away. My thoughts slowed down, and I was no longer fidgeting in my chair. And I got to say — that was a good feeling.

5. I now sleep better at night

Staying awake throughout the day may be cool but… what if it stops you from falling asleep at night? When I was a heavy caffeine drinker, there would be night after night when I lay in bed staring at the bedroom ceiling in despair. I never thought it could be caused by the amount of caffeine I drink during the day… until I stopped drinking.

And wow — my sleep schedule is now as healthy as it was when I was a baby!

In sum, caffeine may bring us the temporary energy boost we need to get through the day, but it brings more harm than benefit in the long run. After all, it turns our body into an overheated machine. That’s why it is time to reduce your caffeine intake, small steps if needed, and to eventually be rid of it. After all, when you no longer drink caffeine, you will feel better, look better and live a healthier life!

To read more about my lifestyle and work, please visit my Instagram or my website.