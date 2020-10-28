Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

This is THE WORK

Let no one hold you back. Decide who to BE, and go BE it.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Tom Wheatley on Unsplash
Photo by Tom Wheatley on Unsplash

You are not here to live anyone else’s vision for your life. Yes, you play a part in others’ stories, but you are not here to be whom they decide you can be.

You get to figure that out all on your own, and then others get to decide if they want to continue in your story.

Likewise, no one is here to comply with your wishes or expectations.

Find That Sweet Spot

The sweet spot in life is not dependence, codependence, or independence. The final resting place is interdependence.

Interdependence is when two complete and fully authentic and internally powerful people support each other’s desires, ambitions, and authenticity because the two of you are more powerful together.

1+1=3

You get to fully surrender to yourself, without shame, and then allow the other person to do the same.

Let Others Voluntarily Evolve (L.O.V.E.)

You get to L.O.V.E. yourself, and through that simple act, you are empowering them to do the same for themselves.

But first, you must fully surrender to your inner truth.

This IS the Work

People and things in life will show up exactly in opposition to challenge your truth so that you can resolve internal conflict and evolve.

That is the toughest and most powerful work you are here to perform. Don’t allow ANYONE to hold you back. And people will. Sometimes “people” can be that little voice, that little person inside your head.

I had a recent interaction with the little person inside my head when I was preparing for a morning run:

Big Mike: I’m gonna go for a run.
Little Mikey: How far we running?
Big Mike: About 4 miles.
Little Mikey: It’s cold outside. Let’s stay home and be warm.
Big Mike: We’ll dress warm. We’ll be ok.
Little Mikey: I’d rather stay inside.
Big Mike: I understand, and I still love you.
Little Mikey: Well, if we’re running, let’s go farther.
Big Mike: We’ll go 4 miles. It’s a nice run and it’s a perfect distance for us.
Little Mikey: David Goggins is running 20 miles today. He runs 20 miles every day. He’s badass. We’re not as good as him.
Big Mike: We’ll go 4 miles and we’ll enjoy it. We’ll be ok.
Little Mikey: David Goggins is better.
Big Mike: Maybe so.
Little Mikey: Hey! We’re wearing gloves. That guy over there running is not wearing gloves! Why are we wearing gloves?
Big Mike: Our hands are cold.
Little Mikey: I bet his hands are cold, too! And he’s not wearing gloves! Let’s take them off! Why are we wearing gloves?
Big Mike: Our hands are cold.
Little Mikey: That guy is tougher.
Big Mike: Maybe so.
Little Mikey: I’m tired. Let’s stop and walk the rest of the way.
Big Mike: We’re ok running……

You can’t outrun this work. It will be everywhere you go. Surrender to yourself. Then lead others to do the same. No guilt, no shame.

Decide who to BE, and go BE it.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    surviving or leading?
    Community//

    Are You Surviving or Leading?

    by Mike Kitko
    livingAGetToLIfe_MikeKitkoAngieKitko
    Community//

    My Proudest Moments

    by Mike Kitko
    Courtesy of BrianAJackson / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    What I Wish I Could Tell My Seven-Year-Old Halloween Self

    by Chris Rackliffe

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.