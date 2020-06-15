This is how to go back to your pre-covidian life

So, are you ready to go back to your pre-covidian life?

Did this downtime add pounds on you or skills?

I don’t blame you if ice cream is your daily conversation partner and cookies are your new pet, but I challenge you to go back on that thought and consider the possibilities.

Now, when the Planet prepares itself to push the start button, maybe you’ll reconsider.

Why?

Because I want to remind you that you love to travel.

No, wait:

you looooooove to travel.

And even if you don’t have a plan right now, humans went through this before and came out smiling. And so will you.

But when all this is over, you’ll want to jump on an airplane like you never jumped before, and enjoy your time as if it was your last.

Before that happens,

you’ll want to keep yourself sane and think of Paris (because where else would you go?), and you need to start making plans even if you don’t know when you’ll be able to fly again.

For me, I need to focus on what I want, the people I want around me, who I want to become when I grow up. Now, more than ever, it’s easy to feel “stuck” in the wrong house, with the wrong people, doing the wrong thing – or not doing the thing we want.

I learned from my life coach that we are never to blame something or someone else. We are where we are because (at a certain point) we wanted it. We are with whom we are because we wanted it too. And we do what we do because – guess what? – we chose to do it.

So how to get out of that feeling of stuck-iness?

I don’t know you from Adam, but I think it’s safe to assume that you’d appreciate a concrete goal, something to look forward to, or a memory that would teleport you away from the current much-too-busy Facebook and Twitter timelines.

Imagine you get to pick the exact place, stay however long you want to stay or leave if you feel like it. Have great company, the exact amount of adventure and safety, the right music and food. Drinks wouldn’t hurt either.

Let me help you picture that, by telling you about one fine day from Troy’s 1:1 immersion retreat with me in Paris.

Go ahead and take a peek in my personal journal below.

Day #5 from my French immersion journal

Did falling in love with your own home ever happen to you?

Or with some place or person that you knew for a long time, when some fortunate mix of events helped you see something that you actually had in front of your eyes for quite a while, and yet just then – suddenly – helplessly fell in love with them?

It is what happened to Troy and me today.

René-Gustave, with his passion and authenticity, took us, again, on a trip in space, time and our own soul.

TODAY: The ever unexpected corners of Paris not seen (or searched for) by tourists, and the strong emotions they brought out in us.

A few steps outside your comfort zone, and your soul will thank you

Do we become better people in Paris, or is it just the city bringing out the best in us?

We met our best mutual friend again, René-Gustave, the ultra passionate guide we ‘borrowed’ from “Parisien d’un jour”.

He’s showing us, as usual, nothing but the true colors of the city with a big heart – and do we ever fall in love with it over and over again, at each corner!

Streets are brighter, history is there to support us, who came to see the result of centuries of love and hate and love again. The darkness is not ugly, it’s just the opposite element without which light wouldn’t exist.

When you have such a mix of energies, anything seems (and is) possible – no obstacle can spoil the day: we were like 3 soldiers guarding it.

It was a dance that made everything flow flawlessly.

Musée Carnavalet, Hôtel de Sully, Hôtel des Archevêques de Sens, Les Marais, Bibliothèque Forney, Église St. Paul St. Louis, Place des Vosges, are just a few places we touched today and they touched us right back.

Yiddish food, coffees, éclairs and ice cream Berthillon gave the day a special taste.

Look around – there may be a place or person asking for your undivided heart.

Despite the fear, give it without reservation!

* On the wall, in the picture above, is written:

L’amour est mort

L’amour court les rues

Trouve-moi ! ♥

Still thinking about that ice cream?

That’s fine, now you earned it!