This is How My Prior Failures Exposed My Greatest Success

I was a three-time failure. This is my story of how I survived and thrived professionally.

This is a real story of turning failure into resounding professional successes. I went from being a perfectly mediocre student to three-time college failure. I remember that day in late April 1992. I got a college grade that I was absolutely unable to recover from.

Failure is a life experience, not a definition.

My story starts way back in grade school.

I wasn’t the smartest kid in grade school and that didn’t change much in high school. I was perfectly mediocre. I was a fairly good athlete and overall team player. I was personable and generally easy to get along with. Never too high, never too low. Perfectly middle of the pack for most of my life.

In hindsight, I probably had undiagnosed Attention Deficit Disorder or ADD. But this story isn’t about special education, diagnoses, or clinical services. This story defines a process of failures, presumptions self-perceptions that did not define me.

I transferred high schools at the end of my sophomore year. I thought maybe I wasn’t appropriately challenged and needed a better environment. More academic rigor was what I needed. I was wrong. I was below average. I was the textbook definition of academic mediocrity.

My Humiliating High School Interview

I had to interview for acceptance into my new high school. I was excited because we didn’t have to wear uniforms. They were excited because I balanced the male to female ratio. There was a clear disconnect in the overall purpose.

When I sat down for the interview, the admissions officer admitted being totally unimpressed with my grades. In fact, she told me “we just accepted two incoming male candidates and we could really use another female to balance our student ratio”. Totally not what anyone wants to hear, especially not an impressionable young female. But I was accepted as a student and began a few weeks later.

I attended high school with some very impressive people. I just couldn’t complete academically or even athletically in most cases. I was fast but not recruitable. Strong but no place for a 5′ 9” cheerleader that could lift any girl above her head. Colleges wanted Division I athletes and I did not qualify.

My high school also many scholars recruited to top colleges. We had strong Ivy League attendance. Many students (not me) had several competitive scholarship offers and “grants” because the Ivy’s don’t give scholarships. Again, I couldn’t compete. But ok. I was ready, or so I thought.

I realized high school wasn’t my time to thrive. College was. That was until my PSAT scores came out later in the year. The same woman that interviewed me was also my college advisor. She sat me down to share that my scores were better suited for vocational programs, not a four-year university. Ouch.

I couldn’t disagree. My PSAT numbers were abysmal. To this day, I am convinced I misnumbered my answers on that stupid test. But the numbers didn’t lie. On paper, I was an academic reject but a high school graduate. I was not a good student and certainly not the candidate a college prep high school should be proud to graduate. But I did it. Onward and upward.

Success is not always an easy path.

Are You An Idiot? Maybe.

The college experience presented challenges. I tried but never really had good study habits throughout high school. I struggled to survive academically in college, too. I was overwhelmed and in over my head, or so I thought.

It’s amazing what people internalize when they are continually told they aren’t worth the effort. I made efforts but I struggled. The feedback was ruthless. Some professor’s comments about my worthiness for higher academics were more borderline hostile.

I continued shrinking into a smaller, less confident version of myself. I felt less appreciated as a student with each passing class. I had little support from tenured professors who forgot that everyone arrives with different backgrounds and that each of learns differently.

I was such a failure during my early academic career that I groveled for a C- in college calculus. It was the third time I took the course. In my defense, my initial college advisor was truly an astrophysicist. He was on a different wavelength entirely, unless you also had a PhD in Astrophysics. He was way too smart for most people on planet earth. I digress. Let me refocus.

College started as a disaster. I was set up for failure.

I Was Consistently Set Up for Failure

At our first session, my advisor assumed I was going into engineering (because most students attending were actually engineering majors) and put me in an engineer calculus class, rather than business calculus. Again, I failed both times I tried. I even went to class and study sessions with my professors. It didn’t work.

My Engineering Calculus professor took pity on me the third time. I told him I was not an engineer and never wanted to be one. I explained I was transferring to nursing school at the end of the semester….. and needed a C for transfer credit…. and failed multiple times before…… He smirked as if it was an appropriate step down. He gave me a C-minus for the course and I moved on.

Failure opened doors to a new reality

Until I wasn’t a failure anymore.

My nursing coursework began a few weeks later. I decided to attend summer school in an effort to graduate on time — transferring set me back a full year. It was arduous, but I worked hard. Day in. Day out. Class, lab, clinical, study. Class, lab, clinical, study. I felt a belonging. I had a passion for something and I was growing.

That college professor was so wrong. Most people have no clue about what nurses truly do. They try to understand but non-nurses just don’t get it. Oftentimes many nurses don’t either. Then you have another professional who somehow knows about nursing through osmosis. Well, I am here to tell you the truth. Nursing is more than anyone can imagine.

So why am I writing this? Because my story needs to be heard. Women are dismissed as less intelligent, less worthy and less scientific. I am here to challenge preconceived concepts. Yes, I failed academically in multiple occasions. I persevered. I found my passion and I conquered.

I ended up earning two concurrent Bachelor’s degrees, a Master’s, and a Doctorate. I use the nursing process in every area of my professional world. I teach, consult, coach, mentor, and take my clients from nothing to everything for their specific circumstances. I give my clients and colleagues assurances that THIS nurse is confident, capable, and willing to go any distance because I can.

I am great. I am a great mom. I am a great nurse. I am a great friend and colleague.

My Personal and Professional Realities: I Am Strong. I am Committed. I Persevered. I am Successful Because of Me.

Nurses are well respected but under-appreciated. Nursing, as a profession, is difficult, challenging and transformative. Nursing is heroic in every sense of the word. We treat people at both ends of the lifespan and at all times in between.

Each nurse’s journey is personal to them. I didn’t go into nursing for glory or fame. I did it because it felt right. It was where I needed to be at every step. My path was and still is circuitous. While some nurses remain stagnant for 20+ years, I took a different path. I wear many hats, but every day is exciting and fulfilling.

There is no shortage of professional opportunities for women. Business was not my primary passion. I have been able to broker my expertise into a financially sustainable career path. As my children begin looking at colleges, I reminisce about my path, the trials and tribulations. I smile because without the challenges and the failures, I would not be the unicorn I am today.

I will always give my professional colleagues the kudos and support they deserve. My profession takes commitment and a certain amount of failure to be good at what you do. Good nurses are a combination of personal history, drive, determination, and perseverance. We need to root for the underdog, even outside of nursing, because the path to career success is not easy. It is harder for some more than others.

“Find your passion. Find a purpose. Find a focus you love and you never work a day in your life.” Unsure who originally said this originally, but now it’s my personal mantra — Kirsten Turkington DNP

Failure can happen anywhere. What you do with that failure is what defines you. I could have listened to many people, professors, advisors, and others who felt I was too much of a “lost cause” for university studies.

I wasn’t a bad kid. I was just a challenged learner. That is until I found a passion for healthcare. I proved everyone wrong, except for my parents — they believed in me because they are amazing humans. Because of them, I was fully supported and found my passion. The rest is history.

Passion is important. It lights the fire in everything we do. In order to light a fire in someone, they need to feel worthy. Everyone needs to feel a part of something. Everyone needs to belong. We need to nurture relationships and understand the path of individuality to broker success. I can go on but will stop here.

It is important to recognize that each of us is a small piece in the larger puzzle of life. It is equally important to expose your vulnerability and failures as a strength. I have done great things out of my failures and you can also. Follow me for more updates, tips, clues, and general mental dumps. Reach out for questions or support — I know more than most about how tough it can be.

