This Is How I Stay Fresh

Background

Exercise has always been the most effective way for me to clear my mind, get some fresh air and just relax especially after a hard day at the office going through tonnes of papers, email and attending meetings. I feel like I am stretched to my limit on a daily basis and exercise just gives me some time to calm my mind and focus on my own thoughts and emotions. I find this to be very important because each new day is different and having clarity of thought is essential to maintaining my productivity and sense of well-being. What is more, there is no harm in getting a dose of endorphins to brighten my mood and set myself straight with some positive energy. That said, being able to exercise regularly might a challenge to most due to busy schedules and commitments that you just cannot ignore. At times, exercise is ranked very low on our list of priorities, but I would like to share, from my experience, some ways to get regular exercise without compromising on the other areas of your life.

Constantly stay active throughout the day

Take every opportunity to get your body moving. I find this to be really effective. Every little bit will count, and you have to put in the effort.

“Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.” Arnold Palmer

Aim to hit 10,000 steps a day. There are a number of things that you can do to keep your body moving.

If you live in an apartment building, take the stairs instead of the lift.

Take public transport instead of driving to get to the office.

Do 10 sit-ups and 10 push-ups every morning when you wake up and before you go to bed (on top of your regular exercise regimen). As you get fitter, increase that number.

Get around on a bicycle.

Do housework.

Invest in home equipment

Having workout equipment at the ready at home is such a privilege and you can customise your equipment to suit your own needs. After some time, you may find that the equipment is no longer suitable for you. You may want to challenge yourself by upgrading, for example, your dumbells from 5kg to 10kg, or just feel like you want something different, then you can sell off your current equipment and use the earnings to purchase new equipment. The main point is that you want to be able to squeeze in a short workout session before leaving for work or when you reach home. For me, working out at home means that I will be in my safe space and my mind is free from disturbances. No need to travel to the gym and back, carry my workout gear to the office or pay for a gym membership. My life is self-contained and sustainable because I have all that I need under my roof. If you are looking to have your own home gym, here are some ideas of equipment that I have used over the years that have been extremely helpful.

Adjustable Dumbbells Suspension Resistance Trainer Body pump kit Foldable weight bench Resistance bands

Go running with friends

This is definitely my favourite. Kill two birds with one stone. Stay fresh and socialise at the same time. Running will not take up a lot of your time. I find that thirty to forty-five minutes a day, three times a week is sufficient to get my blood pumping. As running is essentially an individual endeavour, I think it is a great way to block out the rest of the world and focus on building a better version or yourself.

Online fitness programmes

The great thing about this is that you can do it at home, and you can squeeze it in between your appointments. These programmes are mostly designed to suit busy professionals and they offer guided exercise schedules, tips and some even offer one-to-one tailored advice if needed. Youtube is a great resource for such programmes. Over the years, there have been many fitness trainers that changed lives for the better and encouraged people to adopt a healthier lifestyle through their own unique fitness programmes that have proven to be effective for thousands around the world. Some of these people include Shaun T, Jillian Michaels and Les Mills.

Final words

We all need a space for solace and exercise has been that place for me. Yours may be different. As long as you feel comfortable and ready to take on the world once more after you re-energize, that is all that matters. It’s tough out there but knowing ourselves, developing a firm individual support system and knowing what exactly will keep us going can help us take on the everyday challenges of life and what crazy surprise the world will throw at us when least expected.