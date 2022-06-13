This Holistic Practice Has Been Shown To Reduce The Impact Stress Has On Brain Shrinkage
Mindfulness, a holistic practice, has shown to be beneficial in reducing stress levels. In turn, this holistic method helps to preserve brain function and prevent cognitive decline. When an individual experiences high levels of stress, it hurts the brain. This impact can manifest in the form of brain shrinkage. High levels of stress also lead […]
By
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies